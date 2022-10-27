It’s time to slow your roll.
Oh good, another planetary retrograde. On Oct. 30, Mars will station retrograde in Gemini, slowing down the action and assertion taking place since Aug. 20. With new endeavors now on hold until Jan. 13, it’s the perfect time for everyone to review and revise topics regarding previous thoughts, ideas, and information.
Here’s what each zodiac sign can expect during Mars retrograde 2022:
As your chart ruler, Mars, stations retrograde on Oct. 30, you’ll be inclined to review and revise your current thoughts, opinions, and skills. Now isn’t the time to push a new project forward, Aries, but it’s a great time to go over what you’ve learned since Aug. 20.