Horoscopes
Young woman in front of pink background during Mars retrograde 2022.

Mars Retrograde 2022 Will Be Full Of Twists On Halloween Weekend

It’s time to slow your roll.

By Chelsea Jackson
Jena Ardell/Getty Images

Oh good, another planetary retrograde. On Oct. 30, Mars will station retrograde in Gemini, slowing down the action and assertion taking place since Aug. 20. With new endeavors now on hold until Jan. 13, it’s the perfect time for everyone to review and revise topics regarding previous thoughts, ideas, and information.

Here’s what each zodiac sign can expect during Mars retrograde 2022:

Liyao Xie/Moment/Getty Images

Aries (March 21—April 19)

As your chart ruler, Mars, stations retrograde on Oct. 30, you’ll be inclined to review and revise your current thoughts, opinions, and skills. Now isn’t the time to push a new project forward, Aries, but it’s a great time to go over what you’ve learned since Aug. 20.

SrdjanPav/E+/Getty Images
