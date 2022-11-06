Selena's Longtime Friend & Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Seemingly Unfollowed Her

One of Selena Gomez recent comments may have inadvertently caused a bit of friendship drama, or at least that’s what some fans think. Following the premiere of her documentary My Mind & Me Apple TV+ on Nov. 4, all eyes were on Gomez’s longtime friend Francia Raisa’s Instagram, as sleuths reported that she left an eyebrow-raising comment on a post about Gomez and notably does not follow Gomez on Instagram. The whole thing quickly spiraled into a huge drama about Francia Raisa possibly unfollowing Selena Gomez over comments made in the doc, but before you jump to any conclusions, let’s explain this tricky situation.

The drama began with a screenshot of E!’s Nov. 5 Instagram post, which highlighted a quote about friendship Gomez gave while promoting My Mind & Me. “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities,” Gomez said in her Nov. 3 Rolling Stone cover story. “My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift].” A viral screenshot of the comments section under that post alleges that Raisa simply wrote “Interesting” in response to the quote. The alleged comment no longer appears under the post.

Following that, fans pointed out that Raisa does not follow Gomez on Instagram. As of Nov. 6, Raisa does not follow Gomez on Instagram, but Gomez does follow Raisa. Some people are claiming Raisa unfollowed Gomez because of the friendship quote, but others maintain that Raisa had never followed Gomez on IG. Unfortunately, because Instagram doesn’t have a tool to track when or if accounts unfollow one another, it’s unclear if Raisa really did unfollow Gomez recently, or if she simply never followed her account.

Because there’s no real proof of any drama, it’s hard to believe Gomez and Raisa suddenly stopped getting along. The besties were cracking jokes with each other on TikTok as recently as July, and Raisa was a guest at Gomez’s birthday party around that same time. The two actors have maintained a super-close friendship for many years, including the ultimate sign of love in 2017 when Raisa donated one of her kidneys to Gomez.

Really, it seems like this bit of drama boils down to some unverified Instagram activity. If anything, there may have just been some misunderstanding that can be easily fixed between two longtime besties.