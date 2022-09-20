The Trailer For Selena’s New Doc Shows Her Rawest Moments

Get ready to see a new side of Selena Gomez. On Sept. 20, the “Calm Down” singer unveiled the first trailer for her upcoming Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind & Me. The 30-second teaser featured clips of Gomez throughout the years as she experiences the ups and downs of being in the spotlight.

“We don’t get along sometimes and it gets hard to breathe…But I wouldn’t change my life,” the star captioned an Instagram post of the trailer.

My Mind & Me will premiere at the 36th AFI Fest on Nov. 2 before it’s available to stream on Apple TV+ a few days later.

Alek Keshishian, who is known for the hit 1991 documentary, Madonna: Truth or Dare, was tapped to direct My Mind & Me. According to Deadline, he described the film about Selena as not “a traditional pop doc.”

“I wanted to show something more authentic and Selena did, too,” Keshishian said. “She has a raw vulnerability that captured me...I had no idea then that it would become a six-year labor of love.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Gomez’s new documentary before it arrives.

When will My Mind & Me premiere?

Gomez’s documentary will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, Nov. 4.

What is My Mind & Me about?

On their website, Apple TV+ logline for the film is: “After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

Based on this description and the film’s title, it’s possible My Mind & Me may chronicle Gomez’s mental health journey. The star frequently speaks candidly about seeking mental health treatment to help her manage her anxiety and depression, as well as her bipolar disorder. Last year, she launched a website, Wondermind, which includes a newsletter and tools to manage mental health.

Is there a trailer for My Mind & Me?

The first trailer for Gomez’s documentary dropped on Sept. 20. The clip shows intimate moments of the star crying in bed, working on music, and spending time with her friends and family.

This documentary sounds like one definitely worth watching.