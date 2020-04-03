Miley Cyrus' Bright Minded: Live with Miley finale was the ultimate virtual reunion with Selena Gomez. During their chat, the stars opened up about mental health and Gomez revealed she was recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Selena Gomez's quotes about her bipolar diagnosis are so real.

For the past few weeks, Cyrus has been putting on a virtual talk show through Instagram Live in order to give fans hope during the coronavirus pandemic. The show has allowed her to meet so many new celebs, reconnect with old friends, and stay connected with family members who are at home quarantining. So far, Cyrus has invited everyone from Ellen DeGeneres and Paris Hilton, to Alicia Keys and Jimmy Fallon. Many of Cyrus' guests have also been former Disney stars, like Demi Lovato and Hilary Duff. For Cyrus' final episode of Bright Minded, she invited Gomez, and the stars had an emotional discussion about mental health.

After opening up about her experience with anxiety and depression, Gomez said she has bipolar disorder. "After years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar," Gomez revealed, adding how her diagnosis helped her learn how to ask for help. "When I go to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn’t scare me once I know it. I think people get scared of that," she explained.

Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images

Growing up in Texas, Gomez said it was "not known to talk about your mental health," but over time, she has learned to open up more to others, and to listen to them in return.

"I think talking through what you're feeling is extremely helpful," she said. "Sometimes I have to feel it, sometimes I've got to cry it out and release it, and just take a deep breath."

Watch a part of Cyrus and Gomez's stream below.

Apart from mental health, the stars talked about their sisters and their mutual love for each other's music. Following their IG Live session, fans trended #MileyAndSelenaLive on Twitter to express how happy they were to see Cyrus and Gomez talking again.

Bright Minded: Live with Miley ended on such a heartwarming note, and it made fans sad to see it end. Thankfully, Cyrus has all the episodes saved on her IGTV, so fans can repeat all their favorite moments whenever they want.

