There's something about Disney Channel nostalgia that is one of the most unifying things on the internet. It seems like fans of Hannah Montana, Lizzie McGuire, That's So Raven, and other classics naturally band together, even years after each show's cancellation. However, the Disney camaraderie isn't quite strong enough for others — specifically, the shows' stars. It appears that nostalgia wasn't enough to sustain BFF status when it comes to Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment's friendship post-Hannah Montana.

Now, don't go thinking the two are on bad terms, because it's not like that. Nope, it looks like this is just a classic case of two gals growing up and growing apart, which happens to the best of us.

Like most friends, Cyrus and Osment have had their fair share of ups and downs through the years, i.e., there were a few times they barely spoke to each other in the public eye, while, at other times, they gushed about their admiration for one another openly. It's natural for fans of a hit Disney Channel show like Hannah Montana to wonder where its stars' relationships stand years later, so here's what's happened over the course of their friendship from the early episodes of the show to present day.

2005: The Beginning Craig Sjodin/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images Cyrus and Osment met on the set of Hannah Montana in 2005. On the show, Cyrus and Osment played BFFs and, in a 2008 interview with Seventeen, Cyrus revealed they were equally as close IRL. "When you're with someone all the time, it's more than just she and I are friends, we're sisters now," she said. "When we first met we had an instant friendship and now we're more like sisters."

2009: Cyrus Alludes To A Rough Patch In Their Friendship Four years after the start of the show, Cyrus shed a little more light on her friendship with Osment in her autobiography, Miles To Go, admitting things weren't always peachy. "Emily and I tried to be friends, we really did, but it always ended in a fight," she wrote. "Our characters got along so well, why couldn't we act the same in real life?" Jesse Grant/WireImage/Getty Images

2013: Cyrus Says She "Misses" Osment "@EmilyOsment miss u . Hit me on DM," Cyrus wrote in a May 25 tweet. Apparently, Cyrus and Osment didn't even have each other's numbers at this point in time.

2014: Osment Randomly Tweets Cyrus In April, seemingly out of the blue, Osment sent Cyrus a heart emoji on Twitter.

2018: The Reunion When the cast of Hannah Montana gathered for a reunion in 2019, Cyrus was noticeably absent. However, Osment was sure to shout Cyrus out on Twitter.

2019: Cyrus Shares A Thowback Pic With Osment They may not be kicking it in 2019, but Cyrus is still happy to look back on her fun times with Osment. In March, Cyrus took to Instagram with a throwback of herself, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, and Osment.