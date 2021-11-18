No doubt about it: Selena Gomez is a major mental health advocate. She’s opened up about her experiences with anxiety and depression to try and help others going through similar situations. And now, she’s taking more action through her new website, Wondermind, which is dedicated to mental health. Set to launch in February 2022, the platform will offer a variety of content and services, like a podcast, daily articles, interviews, and other resources to help anyone interested in further exploring their mental well-being. Here’s everything you need to know about Wondermind before it goes live.

On Thursday, Nov. 18, Gomez announced she co-founded Wondermind with her mother, Mandy Teefey, as well as Daniella Pierson, the founder and CEO of The Newsette. Created in partnership with licensed therapists, the project will aim to destigmatize mental health. How so? For one, Wondermind will launch a weekly podcast hosted by Teefey that will feature honest conversations about mental health topics. Fans can expect a number of guests to appear on the show, like therapists, politicians, teachers, athletes, and celebrities. The platform will also publish daily articles with useful mental health tips.

In addition, readers will be able to stay up to date on all things Wondermind with an accompanying daily newsletter helmed by Pierson. Plus, the site will offer a selection of products curated for self-care, like journals with guided mental health exercises.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wondermind is Gomez’s latest effort to normalize conversations about mental health. In August 2016, the singer canceled some of her Revival tour dates to go to a treatment facility for anxiety and depression. “I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off,” Gomez told People at the time. “I need to face this head-on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best. I know I am not alone by sharing this, I hope others will be encouraged to address their own issues."

In July 2019, Gomez also revealed she had deleted Instagram from her phone because it was best for her mental well-being. She then opened up about her bipolar diagnosis for the first time during an April 2020 Instagram Live chat with Miley Cyrus. Gomez said learning her diagnosis taught her how to seek the appropriate care: "I think talking through what you're feeling is extremely helpful.”

For her 28th birthday in July 2020, Gomez also launched the Rare Impact Fund with a goal to raise $100 million over the next 10 years for mental health services. Thankfully, Gomez will help even more people with the launch of Wondermind.

Disclosure: Bustle Digital Group is an investor in Wondermind.