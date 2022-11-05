The Kardashians Dressed In Iconic Kris Jenner Looks For Her Bday & I Can't Pick A Fave

Kris Jenner herself has officially been Krissed. The Kardashians’ momager celebrated her 67th birthday on Nov. 5, and the theme for her ultra-glam birthday bash on Nov. 4 was “Dress Up As Your Best Kris,” according to Kim Kardashian. And everyone took the theme extremely seriously — Kris’ famous daughters dressed up in iconic Kris outfits for the occasion, complete with Kris’ signature black pixie cut hairstyle. They did their best Kris impressions at the lavish dinner party, and the resemblances were uncanny. See the Kardashians' Kris Jenner costumes for her 67th birthday, because they’re already meme gold.

It’s no secret that Kris Jenner has served up some truly iconic looks over the years, many of which have become viral memes due to their over-the-top glamour. So, naturally, Kris’ kids had a ton of material to work with for the dress-up party, and they all delivered unforgettable recreations of their mom’s signature style.

Starting with Kim’s costume, the Skims founder donned a sparkly teal gown with a bow tie. Kardashian stans will remember the outfit from the family’s Christmas card in 2011, where the whole clan looked sharp in suits. But most people probably best know the look from the recent #Krissed meme, in which Kris wears the sparkly outfit while singing along to “Lady Marmalade.” Of course, Kim took the fashionable opportunity to recreate the meme in costume on TikTok.

Kim’s eldest daughter, North West, got in on the costume party fun too. Kim called her black blazer and Hermes Birkin attire, “the daily Kris Jenner,” in an Instagram Story.

Khloé Kardashian went all out for her Kris costume, replicating a viral Oct. 2017 Kris outfit shared by Kim on Instagram. Khloé wore a Dolce & Gabbana rose print silk blouse and pants, a white fur shawl over her shoulder, a red crocodile skin Hermes Birkin bag, a pair of red stilettos, black sunglasses, and a martini glass. On first glance, she could’ve been easily mistaken for Kris.

Next up, Kourtney Kardashian did a costume within a costume, and it was too funny. She dressed up as Kris from Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” music video, where the reality star made an appearance as the “cool mom” from Mean Girls. Her look consisted of a pink tracksuit and camcorder; that’s so fetch!

Kylie Jenner opted for a vintage Kris look from the 1989 Pioneer Awards, where she wore a black sequined dress with a black and gold statement necklace. Kylie showed off her curves in the sleek dress and completed the look with black sunnies.

All together, the four sisters represented Kris’ most iconic fashion moments through the years, and it was sure to make the momager’s big party one she’ll never forget.

In true Kris fashion, the dinner party table was set with a leopard-print tablecloth and Gucci dinnerware from Kris’ designer dinnerware collection. That seems on-brand for Kris. Kendall Jenner wasn’t in attendance, but that’s likely because she was celebrating her 27th birthday over the same weekend. Happy birthday, Kris!