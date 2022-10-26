Here's When You Can Watch The Next Batch Of Love Is Blind Episodes

The dating pods, gold wine glasses, and endless relationship messiness is finally back in Love Is Blind Season 3, but you won’t be able to down the entire new season at once. As with past seasons, the third iteration of Love Is Blind is releasing in batches, with a few new episodes becoming available on Netflix each week leading up to the big finale. However, there are a few little changes that make this season different, so here’s when you will be able to tune into Love Is Blind’s Season 3 finale to find out which couples said “I do,” and which didn’t quite make it to the altar.

The third season of Love Is Blind kicked off on Wednesday, Oct. 19 with a slightly different opening than the previous two seasons. In the past, seasons kicked off with an initial drop of five episodes, but Season 3’s only gave fans four eps in its first week. As that release may have suggested, the drama in this new season will stretch out a bit more than in those that came before. Instead of splitting its finale weddings episode into a solo release, it looks like Season 3 will include the climactic episode in a final batch of three eps. But don’t worry, you can still look forward to a super dishy reunion a week after the weddings (or non-weddings) hit Netflix.

Here’s the release schedule for Love Is Blind Season 3:

Wednesday, Oct. 19 : Episodes 1-4 available on Netflix.

: Episodes 1-4 available on Netflix. Wednesday, Oct. 26 : Episodes 5-7 available on Netflix.

: Episodes 5-7 available on Netflix. Wednesday, Nov. 2 : Episodes 8-10 available on Netflix.

: Episodes 8-10 available on Netflix. Wednesday, Nov. 9: Episode 11, the reunion, available on Netflix.

As with the past seasons, Love Is Blind Season 3 will also very likely air a three-part After the Altar follow-up to check up on which couples are going strong and which have fallen apart after the show. This typically airs four to six months after the season’s finale episode debuts, so fans can expect it in the first half of 2023.

Oh, and there’s a whole lot more Love Is Blind coming for you once you finish Season 3. Netflix has already picked up the reality dating hit for Seasons 4 and 5, so your Wednesday wine nights won’t be stopping anytime soon.