You’ve heard the saying before: “Spring is the season of love.” Or, wait, maybe it’s “Summer is the season of love”? Or is it autumn? Honestly, for Netflix, it doesn’t matter. Anytime is the right time for love as long as the streamer can format it into a reality competition series. In fact, the streaming service had decided that it would like love in reality competition format to happen all year round, and to that end, Netflix has renewed Love Is Blind Seasons 4 and 5, along with (but not limited to!) The Ultimatum, Love On The Spectrum, Indian Matchmaking, Too Hot To Handle, and more.

Netflix has hit big with reality series aimed at helping singles find love ever since the debut of The Circle in January 2020. That was followed by Love Is Blind in February of that year and Too Hot To Handle in April. Both The Circle and THTH moved quickly to biannual schedules, with new seasons every six months. However, Love Is Blind took a little longer, with an almost two-year wait between Seasons 1 and 2.

Netflix won’t let that happen again. With Season 2 having wrapped up in early March of this year, it already has Season 3 prepped to arrive later this year, and it has renewed the show for two more seasons, most likely to debut in 2023. That’s on top of spinoffs Love is Blind: Brazil and Love is Blind: Japan.

Thankfully, Nick Lachey, the host of Love is Blind and former 98 Degrees member, has a song for the occasion.

In renewals, Indian Matchmaking, which starred Sima Taparia, a marriage consultant from Mumbai, was controversial when it debuted in July 2020 but was renewed for a second season in 2021. Netflix confirmed Season 2 will debut in 2022, with Season 3 greenlit to follow. Also, Too Hot To Handle, which Netflix announced as renewed for Season 4 in February, confirmed the new season is “coming soon.” (Season 3 debuted in January 2022, the smart money is Season 4 will arrive in June.) And finally, Love On The Spectrum US is the American-based version of the touchingly sweet Australian docuseries that debuted last year. Hopefully, this version will live up to its down-under cousin’s standards.

Then there are the new shows:

The Ultimatum is a show where the ready-for-marriage partner tells the other they have eight weeks to get with the program or get out. Season 1 arrives April 6; an LGBTQ+ version is in the works for later in 2022.

Dated and Related is a show where siblings team up to help each other navigate the dating world, and viewers learn if the person who knows you best is the perfect wingman or the worst spoiler. Season 1 will arrive in 2022.

Jewish Matchmaking, a spinoff of Indian Matchmaking, with Jewish singles from the US and Israel go full shidduch, paired off by a real-life Jewish matchmaker. Netflix gave no date for a release, but probably late 2022, if not early 2023.

An As-Yet-Untitled Crossover Dating Series because if The Avengers taught us anything, it’s that crossover events are a fan favorite. The logline namechecks Too Hot To Handle, Love Is Blind, The Circle, and Selling Tampa as just some of the shows the new series will draw from.

The first show in this lineup to come our way will be The Ultimatum, starting April 6, 2022. And may the odds be in everyone’s favor.