Hello, karma, my old friend.
There’s something significant and unique about every planet, and the energetic influence of Saturn is no exception. Known as the planet of discipline and karma, Saturn goes direct on Oct. 23, bringing momentum to your long-term goals and dreams.
Here’s what Saturn retrograde 2022 ending means for your zodiac sign’s karma:
Breathe in, breathe out, Aries. In addition to becoming more centered and grounded within yourself, Saturn’s forward motion will redirect you toward the path you were always destined to follow.