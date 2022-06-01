Horoscopes
Young woman enjoying the sunlight ahead of Saturn retrograde 2022 on June 4, which will have a posit...

Believe It Or Not, Saturn Retrograde Is Something To Look Forward To

A retrograde isn’t always a bad thing.

By Roya Backlund
F.J. Jimenez/Getty Images

Saturn retrograde 2022 will help you regroup.

Saturn is the planet of discipline and karma. In 2022, Saturn in Aquarius will retrograde from June 4 to Oct. 23. Saturn is no picnic, but when it retrogrades, it cuts you some slack and helps you rethink your priorities. Here's how each zodiac sign can take advantage of it:

Shutterstock

Aries

You're learning how to surround yourself with people who support you and inspire you. You're also learning how to contribute to your community in a more meaningful way. You have the power to change the world by becoming a more dedicated member of your circle of friends.

d3sign/Moment/Getty Images

Tap