Believe It Or Not, Saturn Retrograde Is Something To Look Forward To

A retrograde isn’t always a bad thing.
Saturn is the planet of discipline and karma. In 2022, Saturn in Aquarius will retrograde from June 4 to Oct. 23. Saturn is no picnic, but when it retrogrades, it cuts you some slack and helps you rethink your priorities. Here's how each zodiac sign can take advantage of it:
You're learning how to surround yourself with people who support you and inspire you. You're also learning how to contribute to your community in a more meaningful way. You have the power to change the world by becoming a more dedicated member of your circle of friends.