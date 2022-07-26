A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on July 25, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Your Weekly Horoscope Welcomes Leo Season With A Bang

You know what they say about July: in like a crab, out like a lion. OK, so no one says that, but they SHOULD. Honestly, Leo’s energy is pretty intense and it does shake things up — especially because we have a new moon in Leo this week, too. It’s time for one last summer hurrah with all this bold and fiery Leo energy in your corner. READ MORE

Wait, What’s Going On With This Kylie And Travis Engagement Rumor?

Hold those wedding bells — they’re not quite ringing (yet). Whenever I hear a rumor about celebs getting engaged, it’s pretty easy to figure out where it came from. Maybe it’s eagle-eye fans spotting bling in an IG post, or maybe someone close to the couple slipped some intel to TMZ. This rumor, though, originated from *checks notes*… Mason Disick? I am very intrigued. READ MORE

TRENDING

How To Plan A Bachelorette Party On A Budget

Weddings really are a gift and a curse because while they’re huge parties with the people you love the most, they also come with a hefty price tag. One of the hardest things to navigate from a budget standpoint is actually all the tangential events, like bridal showers and bachelorette parties. We spoke to experts about how to make sure that your last hurrah focuses on spending quality time with your besties, instead of spending all your savings. READ MORE

J. Lo And Ben Affleck’s Honeymoon In Paris Is A Whole Vibe

They may have had a super low-key ceremony in Vegas, but Bennifer went full romance on a honeymoon in Paris. As they wandered around the City of Lights, they really brought their full sartorial game. From J. Lo’s flowy dresses and Ben’s relaxed suits, these two were the epitome of French chic. Bennifer, je t’aime. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF