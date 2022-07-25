The pair served a masterclass in looking effortlessly loved up.
After their down-to-earth Vegas wedding, I didn’t think Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could get more romantic. I’m happy to report that the couple proved me wrong by looking truly loved up on their recent honeymoon trip to Paris, France.
On their Parisian getaway, J. Lo kept things romantic in a number of long, flowing dresses. Always by her side, Affleck looked every inch the attentive, happy husband in ‘fits that complemented, but didn’t pull attention from, his new wife’s looks. Let’s dive in.