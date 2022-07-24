Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck surprised fans when they officially tied the knot on July 16, and now, the lovebirds are enjoying a seriously romantic getaway to celebrate their nuptials. The two were spotted vacationing in Paris for their honeymoon over the weekend of July 22. Naturally, the newlyweds made the most of their loved-up French adventure, including taking a dreamy cruise down the River Seine and holding hands near the Louvre Museum. You’ll want to see photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Paris honeymoon to get a feel for their spectacular vacay.

ICYMI, Lopez and Affleck said their vows in an intimate wedding in Las Vegas away from the public eye. After saying “I do,” the couple headed to Paris for a sweet honeymoon. The two were seen shopping in the Marais district on July 22 along with Affleck’s children — Violet and Seraphina — whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and Lopez’ kid, Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. An eyewitness told E! that they appeared to be enjoying their day as tourists in Paris, sharing that Lopez and Affleck “were holding hands and looking at each other adoringly” while their children “seem to be best friends and were holding hands and giggling.”

According to E!’s source, the blended family then made a visit to the Musée d'Orsay before stopping at the gardens near the Élysée Palace — where the newlyweds "snuck away for some alone time” and were spotted kissing on a park bench.

On Saturday, July 23, Lopez and Affleck were photographed taking a romantic cruise on the River Seine along with their children.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

The newlyweds wrapped up the weekend on Sunday, July 24, with a stroll near the Louvre Museum while holding hands and linking arms. Check out these photos of Mr. and Mrs. Affleck to see how in love the pair is.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s clear that Lopez and Affleck’s Paris honeymoon was a sweet family affair with plenty of private time for the newlyweds.