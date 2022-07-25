It’s no secret that I harbor a deep, unabiding love for Halsey’s about-face beauty brand that goes back long before I joined the Elite Daily team earlier this year. Since launching about-face in January 2021, Halsey’s been busy launching new products and expanding the brand’s cult faves in exciting new shades, but they’ve also been hard at work manifesting even more makeup magic behind the scenes. On Monday, July 25, Halsey launched af94, a new beauty brand that’s young, fun, and all under $10. Like about-face, af94 is playful AF while also holding true to Halsey’s beauty ethos: that makeup should be joyful without cruelty and accessible without compromise.

Af94 makeup, including eye stickers, eyeliners, and multi-use face and lip products, is clean, vegan, cruelty-free, and comes with a hefty dose of Y2K energy. Halsey’s beauty brand signatures can also be easily spotted throughout the product offerings. There are a number of multitaskers in the af94 lineup in easy-to-use formats like crayons and sticks. There’s also a lot of color in this first drop, with notably wide shade ranges. Af94’s liquid eyeliner, Backline, for example, comes in 10 shades, its gel liner, *69, comes in eight, and so on, but I’m already getting ahead of myself. Here’s everything you need to know about Halsey’s new beauty brand, af94, including its standout products and where you can buy af94 for yourself:

What is af94?

Af94 is Halsey’s second beauty brand. The name blends their initials — Halsey’s legal name is Ashley Frangipane — with the year of their birth, 1994, and the collection is very much geared toward beginnings, whether you’re new to makeup or just new to trying bright colors and creating bold looks.

Launching with 12 products in over 50 colors, the brand also offers skin care goodies. Right now, af94 has just two skin care products: Plead the Fifth, a face mist that works as a primer and hydrator, and Friendly Rewinder, a pack of 30 biodegradable makeup wipes. Makeup-wise, af94 has a lot to offer. Starting up top, you’ve got two eyeliner options, gel and liquid, in a range of vibrant colors. There’s also Push to Start, a volumizing mascara that comes in black, purple, blue, and a fruit punch pinky red. Af94 also offers three styles of False Advertising, its fake lashes, and Shadowboxer, a creamy eye pencil that comes in 10 shades.

For cheeks, you’ve got Playdate, a multi-use cheek and lip tint that comes in five sheer, but buildable, shades. There’s also JoyStickers, my personal fave, a collection of stickers for face and body that are so Y2K I could literally perish. There’s also a ton on offer for lips. Af94 launched with Give ‘Em Lip, a high-shine lip gloss in six shades, Scribble Stick, a glossy lip crayon in eight shades, and a matte liquid lipstick, Majorly Matte, which comes in 10 shades.

How is Halsey’s af94 different from about-face?

While both of Halsey’s brands are all about artistry, af94 is more affordable and geared toward younger shoppers. In the brand’s launch announcement, Halsey relayed the memory of saving up to buy their very first eyeliner when they were 15 years old. “It was electric blue and a big purchase for me at the time, but the thrill of wearing such a bold color was worth every penny,” they shared. “I created af94 so that anyone and everyone can chase that rush of standing out with bold makeup, but at an affordable price.”

Where can I buy af94?

You can only score af94 beauty products in two spots. If you prefer to do your makeup shopping in person, you can buy af94 in store at a Walmart, the brand’s exclusive retail partner, near you. If you like to shop online, you can buy af94 makeup on the brand’s official website or at Walmart.com.