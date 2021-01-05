The world can never have too many makeup brands, and you'll never guess who's joining the fray. Grammy-nominated musician Halsey is launching beauty brand About-Face. The New Jersey-born singer has long been a makeup lover, and now, she wants to share her passion with fans. You can check out the first collection now, and shop the pre-sale, on About-Face's website, though the official launch isn't until Jan. 25. This first drop includes 10 products ranging from highlighters to lipstick to eyeshadow sticks and more.

With a chaotic, punk-ish video posted on Instagram on Jan. 4, fans got their first glimpse of Halsey's latest endeavor. She walks out wearing graphic eyeliner and with her hair styled into a choppy, black lob and baby bangs. The shot quickly changed to other models, as well as a montage of product images. While you might be overstimulated by everything that's happening, you can't miss the vibrant, painterly makeup looks spotlighted in the video.

"Makeup is an art, and art is about happy accidents, not any one ideal of perfection," Halsey said in a press release shared with Elite Daily. "I always feel the most free when I am creating looks without following any rules. The beauty industry has norms, but I want to encourage people to challenge those standards and allow things to be imperfect and fun." Finding the fun in makeup is arguably Halsey's bread and butter. She's notorious for doing her own makeup for videos and red carpet events — she even did her own makeup for her iconic Manic album cover.

About-Face's first drops center on two collections. The first is Light Lock, which is all about bring the highest shine possible to your face. With glow coming in three different forms, you can load on the shimmer with the Light Lock Powder ($30, About-Face), Light Lock Stick ($25, About-Face), or the Highlighter Fluid ($32, About-Face), depending on your preferred application style. However, if you like to keep things on the matte side, there are the velvety, deeply pigmented options of the Eye Paint ($24, About-Face) and Lip Color ($22, About-Face). About-Face will even drop beauty tools to help you get that super professional finish.

All About-Face products are vegan, clean, and cruelty-free, and even more, they're priced affordably between $17 and $32. You can pre-order now the items now, and they'll ship starting Jan. 25. Scroll below to check out some of the key items from the brand's first drop.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.