It isn’t out of the ordinary for the Kardashian-Jenner family to break the internet, but the latest rumor concerning the fam might take the cake. On July 21, an Instagram account claiming to be Kourtney Kardashian’s 12-year-old son Mason Disick posted a series of pictures on Instagram that alluded to a secret engagement between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. There have been rumors of marriage circling around the couple several times before, but these claims seemed to be more legitimate this time around — or so we thought. Mama bear Kourtney Kardashian cleared up all the rumors about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s engagement by shutting down fake social media accounts claiming to be her son.

An Instagram account claiming to be Mason Disick drew fans’ attention to a few of Jenner’s recent TikToks, which showed the reality star going for a girls’ night out with some friends. Suspiciously, Jenner was the only person wearing white, which the fake Mason account called out: “Kylie is getting married and she’s currently on her bridal party that’s why she’s the only one wearing white,” the now-deleted post read.

It didn’t take long for Mason’s mom to catch wind of this rumor and shut it down, posting a statement that the account was not, in fact, her son’s.

“After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don't. So, I will spell it out clearly: that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family,” Kardashian tweeted.

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

However, there is also another piece of potential evidence floating around that could point to a Kylie-Travis wedding. Fans noticed a suspicious wedding registry that seems to belong to the couple.

The registry was listed under the names “Cactus Jack” and “Mother Goose” on Scully & Scully, with the wedding listed as taking place place in December. The registry’s names were changed after they were called out in a Reddit post, because they clearly seemed to be interesting nods to the couple; Cactus Jack is the name of Scott’s record label, and Mother Goose is a nickname given to Kylie from Stormi. The registry itself is laughable and expensive, with items ranging from $40 for a soap dish (the cheapest item on the list) to $36,750 for a single Daum Crystal Jardin du Cactus sculpture. There is nothing relatable about the registry, every item is exorbitantly priced and seems to value aesthetics more than function — who needs a dominos set worth $8,300?

It’s unclear whether the registry really belongs to Jenner and Scott, or it’s just a random fan trying to troll others, but it’s certainly raised some eyebrows since it was discovered around the same time Jenner hit the town in all-white while all her friends wore black.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

It doesn’t feel out of the realm of possibility that the registry could maybe be real, and the GNO could maybe be a bachelorette party, but Kourtney’s statement makes it pretty clear that fans aren’t going to get any info about Kylie and Travis’ relationship plans until the fam is ready to announce something. Until then, it’s back to sleuthing.