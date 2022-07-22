Here’s How To Plan A Bachelorette Party On A Budget, According To Experts
Don’t feel pressured by what you see on your FYP.
Before you walk down the aisle and say “I do,” you and your besties have to celebrate your nuptials with a bachelorette party. This one last fling before the ring with your favorite people is a must, but it’s also an added expense to your already growing wedding budget. Luckily, there are ways to budget for a bachelorette party that’ll still make it a dream come true. Elite Daily spoke with some wedding experts on how to plan a bachelorette party on a budget, and it’s much easier than you would think.
If you just started the wedding planning process, you might be wondering, how much should you budget for a bachelorette party? Also, how do you set up a budget for a bachelorette party when you’re not sure how much everything is going to cost? It’s all new territory, which why it’s best to get some bachelorette party ideas on a budget from experts who know all about the wedding industry. These experts from The Knot, Zola, and Chase gave Elite Daily the exclusive on what to expect when planning an inexpensive bachelorette party during a time when inflation might make certain costs more spendy than usual.
From bachelorette party destinations on a budget to figuring how much each person should should spend on a bachelorette party, here are all the tips you need for the best bach ever.