Summer’s biggest skin care trend is revolutionizing the way we see SPF. Beauty brands have begun dropping SPF in lightweight, transparent formulas that don’t leave your skin with the white cast people of color can get from zinc-based, mineral sunscreen formulas. Clear sunscreen is more inclusive of all skin tones which is the type of diversity that the beauty industry needs and that I, personally, have been waiting for.

This change in sunscreen formulation is coming after years of BIPOC folks pressing beauty brands to release sunscreen that wouldn't leave darker skin tones with a pasty, white cast finish. As someone who grew up in California, where the sun is out year-round, the pasty sunscreen dilemma was a problem I faced all the time. Every time I reached for a bottle of sunscreen at the store, I knew I would have to spend extra time rubbing it in, so I wouldn't feel like I had covered myself in white paint. This was a problem that my friends with lighter complexions never encountered. There was sunscreen already on the market that catered to their lighter skin tones.

Now, in 2022, progress is definitely taking place. While brands like Black Girl Sunscreen and Glossier have been putting out white cast-free sunscreen since 2016 and 2017, respectively, this summer is the first time I’ve seen dozens of clear sunscreens available. The 12 sunscreens below are changing the game and providing more options for people who are looking to both eliminate the white cast and prevent sun damage to their skin.

Since this issue is close to my heart, trust me when I say I’ve done the digging to find you the latest and greatest clear sunscreen gels, sprays, and sticks to try this summer.

SuperGoop’s Invisible Gel SPF Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 Supergoop! $44 See on Supergoop This fan favorite clear sunscreen offers broad spectrum protection and has a totally invisible formula. It’s unscented with a weightless feel that’s made it incredibly popular among beauty connoisseurs. Plus, its oil-free formula makes it the perfect sunscreen to wear under your makeup.

StarFace’s Clear SPF Gel For Acne-Prone Skin Clear As Day SPF 46 Starface $23.99 See on Starface If you’ve noticed that applying thick sunscreen breaks out your skin, this is definitely one to try. Clear As Day SPF 46 from Starface was designed to provide sun protection for acne-prone skin. Its oil-free formula won’t clog pores and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes so you don’t have to worry about constantly reapplying while you’re out and about.

Shiseido’s On-The-Go SPF Stick Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+ Shiseido $29 See on Shiseido Looking for the perfect sunscreen to keep in your bag for easy reapplication? This Shiseido clear sunscreen stick can be applied under or over makeup to keep your skin protected throughout the day.

Paula’s Choice Pore-Minimizing Sunscreen Clear Ultra-Light Daily Fluid SPF 30+ Paula's Choice $35 See on Paula's Choice This pore-minimizing sunscreen offers a smooth finish while still working hard to prevent sun damage. “This sunscreen is fantastic if you have oily acne-prone skin. It feels very light yet still hydrating going on,” wrote one happy customer.

Coppertone’s Sport SPF Coppertone Sport Clear SPF50 Sunscreen Lotion Walmart $21.15 See on Walmart Whether you’re playing beach volleyball or surfing, this clear sunscreen with SPF 50 has got you covered. It’s sweat and water-resistant sunscreen and also provides a cooling sensation.

Kopari’s Glowing Oil Sunscreen Kopari Beauty Sun Shield Body Glow Gel SPF 50 Ulta $36 See on Ulta The gel consistency of this clear sunscreen will leave your body protected and glowing. The gel allows for intense hydration and dries on your skin comfortably without any tint. “It’s a beautiful shimmery-looking gold gel-to-oil that absorbs quickly without looking greasy. The mica gives you a healthy, yet subtle glow. It is so subtle anyone could wear this,” shared one happy shopper.

Dune’s Acne-Targeting SPF The Mug Guard Dune $27.95 See on Dune Suncare The Mug Guard, an invisible gel sunscreen specifically designed for your face, delivers skin care as well as sun protection. It contains hibiscus extract for hydration and neem extract to reduce the appearance of acne. Its formula is designed to melt into your skin, leaving it bouncy and moisturized.

This 2-In-1 Priming Sunscreen Max Clear Invisible Priming Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Peter Thomas Roth $38 See on Peter Thomas Roth Everybody loves a 2-in-1. This SPF 45 sunscreen doubles as a makeup primer and sits beautifully under foundation. It also helps improve uneven skin tone with Vitamin E, shea butter, and bisabolol.

Ghost Democracy’s Lightweight Sun Protector Invisible Lightweight Daily Face Sunscreen SPF33 Ghost Democracy $35 See on Ghost Democracy Hate the feeling of heavy products on your skin? Say hello to your new favorite sunscreen. This daily SPF from Ghost Democracy has an incredibly lightweight formula and leaves zero residue behind.

ISNTREE’s Hyaluronic Acid Sunscreen ISNTREE Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel SPF 50+ Amazon $26 See on Amazon This clear sunscreen contains hyaluronic acid and helps alleviates irritation caused by UV rays and dryness caused by heat. The formula goes on smooth and adds elasticity to your skin.

This Black-Owned Clear Sunscreen Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 Black Girl Sunscreen $18.99 See on Black Girl Sunscreen This Black-owned sunscreen brand was created to provide sunscreen that catered to Black customers by not leaving a white cast after application. Made for and by people of color, the formula is infused with jojoba and avocado oil for an extra dose of moisture.

Glossier’s OG Gel Sunscreen Invisible Shield Glossier $25 See on Glossier For people who struggle to find a sunscreen that checks all their boxes, I think I’ve found the right one for you. Glossier dubbed this “sunscreen for people who hate wearing sunscreen.” The water-gel formula protects against sunburn, but feels as light as a serum. “The only sunscreen I enjoy putting on,” one reviewer shared.

Bare Republic’s Non-Greasy Sunscreen Spray Bare Republic Clearscreen Sunscreen & Sunblock Spray Amazon $12.96 See on Amazon Not everyone likes to spend time rubbing in a cream sunscreen and if that's the case for you, be sure to try out this clear spray sunscreen by Bare Republic. The non-greasy vegan spray is infused with Vitamin E and antioxidant-rich raspberry and goji berry extracts.

Elta’s MD Skin-Calming SPF UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 Elta MD $39 See on Elta MD This clear facial sunscreen is designed to calm skin irritated by acne or rosacea while also helping improve the appearance of hyperpigmentation. “OMG it’s the BEST!!! It is not greasy at all,” one reviewer raved.

Sonrei’s Translucent Gel SPF Sonrei Sea Clearly Clear Translucent Gel Sunscreen Sonrei Skin $35 See on Sonrei Skin Infused with ferulic acid, this translucent sunscreen has something extra in its formula. It uses proprietary technology to bond its sunscreen ingredients with its antioxidant ingredients to keep your skin extra safe from the sun and other stressors.

Murad’s Blurring Sunscreen Invisiblur Perfecting Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Murad $68 See on Murad Perfect for minimizing pores and fine lines, this sunscreen acts as a primer helping your makeup stay on for up to 12 hours. One reviewer wrote, “[I’ve] been using this product for about site years and can’t live without it. My skin feels like silk and it enhances my makeup.”

Don’t let your sunscreen outshine you and try out an SPF that lets your natural skin tone shine through.