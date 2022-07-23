Summer’s biggest skin care trend is revolutionizing the way we see SPF. Beauty brands have begun dropping SPF in lightweight, transparent formulas that don’t leave your skin with the white cast people of color can get from zinc-based, mineral sunscreen formulas. Clear sunscreen is more inclusive of all skin tones which is the type of diversity that the beauty industry needs and that I, personally, have been waiting for.
This change in sunscreen formulation is coming after years of BIPOC folks pressing beauty brands to release sunscreen that wouldn't leave darker skin tones with a pasty, white cast finish. As someone who grew up in California, where the sun is out year-round, the pasty sunscreen dilemma was a problem I faced all the time. Every time I reached for a bottle of sunscreen at the store, I knew I would have to spend extra time rubbing it in, so I wouldn't feel like I had covered myself in white paint. This was a problem that my friends with lighter complexions never encountered. There was sunscreen already on the market that catered to their lighter skin tones.
Now, in 2022, progress is definitely taking place. While brands like Black Girl Sunscreen and Glossier have been putting out white cast-free sunscreen since 2016 and 2017, respectively, this summer is the first time I’ve seen dozens of clear sunscreens available. The 12 sunscreens below are changing the game and providing more options for people who are looking to both eliminate the white cast and prevent sun damage to their skin.
Since this issue is close to my heart, trust me when I say I’ve done the digging to find you the latest and greatest clear sunscreen gels, sprays, and sticks to try this summer.
Don’t let your sunscreen outshine you and try out an SPF that lets your natural skin tone shine through.