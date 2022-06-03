Even if the UV index isn’t all the way up to 10, sunscreen is a must, and the trendy geniuses at Starface just dropped an SPF you’ll love all summer long. While any SPF will keep your skin protected from the sun’s dangerous rays, this Starface newness is a bit of a game-changer. Your skin is about to be happier than ever. Not only does Starface have cult status as a skincare brand, their new Clear As Day SPF has a formula that will glide right onto your skin with zero white cast. Fans of this particular skin care brand won’t be surprised to learn that there’s more to this sunscreen than what meets the eye.

Say goodbye to the embarrassing white cast some sunscreens leave behind on deep skin tones. Starface’s Clear As Day SPF is gel-based so it goes on clear as can be. Beyond that, its formula has even more to offer. To keep you safe, it protects you from both UVB and UVA rays. If you, like me, didn’t know there was a difference between the two, UVB relates to the weaker sun rays that cause burning, whereas the UVA rays cause wrinkles and sunspots. However, both can lead to skin cancer, so you really want to avoid them.

You also don’t have to fret over clogged pores. Starface’s Clear As Day SPF is as oil-free sunscreen, which makes it a dream for acne-prone skin. There are no artificial dyes, parabens, phthalates, or sulfates. It also works for sensitive skin and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. If you’ve ever tried to rub sunscreen over wet skin, you know what a win that is.

It couldn’t be easier to make Clear As Day SPF a part of your daily routine. You can shop it now on Starface’s website for $24, or subscribe to monthly delivery to get it for $22. Since Starface’s pimple stickers have been seen on the faces of Hailey Bieber, Millie Bobby Brown, and Florence Pugh, you can rest assured this sunscreen will go flying off the shelves.

What’s in Starface’s new suncreen?

To create its shiny and clear application, this formula includes isododecane, which makes it glide onto your skin so easily. It also helps retain moisture (a must in the summer sun) without being greasy. Alongside that, Starface’s Clear As Day SPF formula features dimethicone to form a barrier over the skin and protect from environmental stressors like dirt and smoke.

Is Starface’s Clear As Day SPF any good?

Since it’s hot off the presses, there aren’t too many reviews of Starface’s Clear As Day SPF yet, but it does have a rating of 4.3 stars out of five on Starface’s website. “This is my first time with a clear sunscreen and I loved how non-greasy it applied and having a velvety finish,” one reviewer commented. “It's so good that I use it on my tattoos! I have oily skin, mainly T zone, and even more now that summer's coming around!”

Where is Starface’s Clear As Day SPF available?

Currently, you can only find this product on Starface’s website. However, Starface items are available Target, it’s likely you may see the Clear As Day SPF in your neighborhood store soon if you don’t feel like waiting for shipping. No matter what, your skin will thank you for being protected from the strong, summer sun.