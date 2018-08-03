Sunscreen is the most important step in your skin care routine no matter what time of year it is. It protects you from getting burned, which is always a good thing. But its necessity goes further than just keeping you from going red. The sun is the number one cause of skin damage and can cause wrinkles, sun spots, and melanoma if you aren't properly protected. So you need to be wearing this stuff under your makeup every single day — which means you'll probably want to invest in one of the best non-greasy face sunscreens on the market.

These miracle bottles do exist — we promise. And they're especially beneficial if you have acne-prone or oily skin. Non-greasy sunscreens tend to have one of two characteristics. They're either completely oil-free, or they're made from natural ingredients, like zinc oxide. Unlike other sunscreens, these bad boys dry down completely matte, making them the ultimate primer for your makeup.

In fact, that's exactly when you should be applying your sunscreen — after your moisturizer has dried and right before your foundation. This ensures that your skin is getting the ultimate protection (and that the application doesn't muss up your makeup, of course).

So if you're ready to find out what the best non-greasy face sunscreens are, read on. We've rounded up the bottle, tubes, and sticks you need to know about, just ahead.

The Overall Best Non-Greasy Face Sunscreen Amazon EltaMD UV Clear Sunscreen SPF 46 $33 Amazon Buy Now If you're searching for the best-of-the-best when it comes to non-greasy face sunscreens, then try the EltaMD UV Clear Sunscreen SPF 46. It's one of the most recommended sunscreens by dermatologists and beauty experts because of its formula. It's made for skin types that usually get angry with over-involved sunscreens — acne-prone types, rosacea-sufferers, and those with hyperpigmentation. The sunscreen melts into your skin and dries down in a snap without any greasy residue. And since it has an SPF of 46, you'll get the protection you need without having to constantly reapply. What more could you want?

A More Affordable Option Amazon Coppertone Oil Free Faces SPF 50+ $10 Amazon Buy Now Another great option — one that won't break the bank, if you're on a budget — is Coppertone Oil Free Faces SPF 50+. Its formula is completely free of oils and other things that will clog your pores, and it will only set you back $10. But that's not the only reason you should pick this bottle up. It has an SPF of 50+, making it one of the more protecting sunscreens on the market. However, it also comes in an SPF 30 option, if that's what you prefer. It dries down quickly, too, making it great for those rushed mornings when you can't wait for your sunscreen to dry before applying your makeup. And since it's lightweight, it's great for days when you'll be sweating — you won't feel like you're wearing an extra layer of product at all.

This One Is Great If You're Acne-Prone Amazon La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Sunscreen SPF 60 $20 Amazon Buy Now Non-greasy sunscreens are super attractive to folks with acne, and La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Sunscreen SPF 60 is the best option if you frequently experience breakouts. It's specially formulated for acne-prone skin. Completely oil-free, this bottle contains nothing to clog your pores and enflame your face further. And since it contains the brand's signature thermal spring water from France, it also works to calm inflammation and acne, making it appear less red and angry. Since it has an SPF of 60, it seriously protects your skin from the sun, which can dry your skin out and make your acne decidedly worse.