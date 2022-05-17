It’s no secret that weddings can be expensive AF. Between the venue and food alone, couples are looking at spending thousands on their big day. Let’s not forget you have to factor in attire, floral arrangements, and music as well. Destination weddings add on costs for not just the happy couple, but for their guests as well. Speaking of which, if you just received an invite, you might be wondering how much it costs to attend a wedding in 2022.

With so many weddings being pushed to 2022 from 2020 and 2021, Credit Karma reports that more than 2.6 million couples are planning to say “I do” this year. While excited as you are to see your BFF marry the love of their life, you’re not as committed to spending a ton of money to see it happen. In fact, Credit Karma also reported in a recent survey that 73% of people planning to attend weddings in 2022 say inflation is a real downer and will negatively impact whether or not they can attend certain weddings this year.

If money is tight, you’re probably wondering how much you need to budget per wedding before sending in your RSVP. By breaking each expense down, you can get a better idea of how much it costs to attend a wedding and see where you can save a few bucks.

How Much Wedding Gifts Cost

Even if you aren’t planning on attending a wedding, you’ll want to get the happy couple a wedding gift if you’re invited. Out of all the wedding goers surveyed for Credit Karma, 28% said that the wedding gift will be the most costly item for them. According to Zola, guests are expected to spend $50 to $100 on their wedding gift depending on their relationship to the happy couple.

For a coworker, you’re looking at the lower range. However, a BFF or anyone in your immediate family would get a gift around $100 to $150. That can be a lot if you’re also in the bridal party and expected to spend money on a dress, shower, and bachelorette party as well. Luckily, there are ways to cut those costs without being rude. One way to save money is to go all in with some friends on a big present from their registry. It’s easier to pool money with friends and get something nice than to get a bunch of smaller things your friend doesn’t need as much.

On the opposite end, you can also find a cheaper item on their registry that you know your friend really needs and fits within your budget. You could also go for a more sentimental gift that doesn’t cost as much, but you know your friend will cherish.

How Much Wedding Guest Attire Costs

Wedding attire can be a stressful thing for guests who want to look their best on their friend’s big day. The best option is if you already have something that fits the dress code in your closet. However, you may not have something formal to wear or you only have one dress and are invited to three weddings this year. Instead of being an outfit repeater, you’ll need to go shopping. Anyone in the bridal party will also need to shop for an outfit as well.

On average, The Knot reported in 2020 that guests spend about $155 on new wedding attire. The amount obviously varies depending on the dress code and if you’re attending the wedding of a close friend or just a casual one. If you’re not forced to buy a particular dress as part of the wedding party, you can always get thrifty to save some money. You can also try to see if any friends will let you borrow something, or Rent The Runway has super reasonable prices for designer dresses you can wear for your friend’s affair as well.

How Much Traveling To A Wedding Costs

After wedding gifts, the biggest expense wedding goers expect to spend money on this year is travel costs. This includes airfare as well as car transportation, whether you’re doing rideshare or renting a car. You may also need to take time off work to attend a wedding with more weekday ceremonies happening this year, which just adds to the expenses. The farther you have to travel, the more expensive it gets. For instance, The Knot shared that the average guest had to spend $840 more on a wedding they had to fly to versus a wedding they could drive to. Knowing this, you’ll definitely want to know how to save some money in this department.

Credit Karma revealed that 69% of people will use BNPL — buy now, pay later — services for things like travel. One way to do this is by getting a credit card you can slowly pay off over time. Some travel sites, like Expedia, even have a BNPL system that allows you to pay for your trip in monthly payments. If you do go with the credit card route, try finding a card that has travel rewards or cash back, so you might be able to use those rewards on another wedding in the future.

How Much Overnight Stays Cost For Weddings

For destination weddings, you also will need to spend money on an overnight stay. Depending on where the venue is, you’ll be looking at hotels or Airbnb. In 2017, CNN reported that guests spent on average $322 on accommodation alone, and you know that number has only increased over the years. Sometimes, couples can get group rates on hotels in the area, but you’ll definitely want to shop around for the best deal.

If you’re going to the wedding with a bunch of friends, you can definitely split the cost of an Airbnb all together. Airbnb also has an Installment Feature that allows you to BNPL as you pay for your rental in monthly installments.

So, How Much Does It Cost To Attend A Wedding In 2022?

Adding up all your expenses, the average wedding guest is looking to spend about $1,004 per wedding this year, according to Credit Karma’s findings. That may be way more than you can afford right now, but the survey also revealed that a third of Americans are feeling pressured to attend weddings they can’t afford due to FOMO — or, fear of missing out.

Luckily, there are ways to budget yourself to make it all doable and manageable with:

BNPL

Investing in a rewards credit card

Researching for the best deals

Splitting costs with friends

By staying on top of everything, you can definitely attend the weddings you want this year within your budget. And hopefully, the wedding cake and memories you make are worth it all in the end.