Your July 25 Weekly Horoscope Is Bringing Leo Season In With A Bang

Can you believe the final week of July is already here? I guess time flies when you’re having fun, which is definitely how I’d describe Leo season so far. With the sun currently traveling through this fixed fire sign, there’s been a surge in self-expression, confidence, and energy. The sun is at home in Leo, igniting the desire for you to be seen, acknowledged, and appreciated by honoring your heart’s desires. This is the season that makes it easier to be true to yourself, and as the cosmos gear up for the upcoming new moon in this sign, your July 25, 2022 weekly horoscope is here to remind you of your personal strength, resilience, and vigor. The astrology of this week is coming in hot, but not to worry, you can definitely handle the heat.

As the week kicks off, Venus in Cancer will square Jupiter in Aries. On this day, expect to be more prone to excessive behavior than usual, as well as impulsive decision-making. Venus is the planet that rules over pleasure, and with Jupiter — the planet of growth and expansion — in the mix, it can be challenging setting boundaries around your desires this week. Since Venus is in the cardinal water sign of Cancer, what you’re yearning for is bound to feel significant now. While it’s important not to neglect your needs, you’ll want to pace yourself so that you don’t go overboard. Less is usually more, and you may find that some of the things that you feel as though you can’t live without now are actually not as essential as you may feel in the moment.

On July 28, the sun and moon will conjoin in the fixed fire sign of Leo, bringing powerful and illuminating new beginnings to each zodiac sign’s birth chart. Expect the new endeavors you’re called to embark on now to revolve around being true to yourself, embracing your role as a leader, and stepping into your power. You’re being reminded of how valuable and worthy you are now, so be sure not to settle for less than you deserve. Your light is shining brighter than ever, and it deserves some recognition.

Jupiter in Aries will also station retrograde on July 28 until Nov. 23, prompting a period of review in the Aries-ruled house of every sign’s birth chart. Since Jupiter is growth, expansion, and abundance, this retrograde cycle will serve as a time to reflect on the new opportunities that have come your way since Jupiter first stepped into Aries on May 10. Since Jupiter has been in a cardinal fire sign, there’s been plenty of dynamic development that you’ve experienced recently, but now is the time to slow down and make adjustments if necessary. Are you satisfied with the direction things have been going in? If not, the retrograde is the time to reroute your path, and consider what your next steps should be once Jupiter stations direct again.

Here’s how every sign can expect to be affected by this week’s fiery energy:

Aries July 25, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

It’s a busy week for you Aries, and in more ways than one. As Venus in Cancer and Jupiter in Aries form a square on July 25, you’ll be feeling more prone to excessive behavior this week regarding self-expression and your desire to connect within your home and family. Despite being the active, fire sign of the zodiac, this energy is bound to feel a bit overwhelming, so be sure to pace yourself this week, especially since Jupiter’s gearing up to station retrograde in your first house on July 28. You’ve embarked on so many new endeavors over the past couple months, and now is the perfect time to slow down and recharge.

Taurus July 25, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

As Venus, your chart ruler, forms a square with Jupiter on July 25, you’ll be feeling more prone to excessive behavior than usual this week, specifically regarding how you share your thoughts, beliefs, and ideas with others. Though this may sound like a bad thing, it may benefit you to speak your mind now, and you may find that you’re able to form connections with others based on shared opinions and mindsets. Since you tend to be a bit more reserved, this energy is bound to feel a little more dynamic than you’re used to, so try not to take on too much new information at once, if you can help it.

Gemini July 25, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On July 28, the new moon in Leo will bring energetic new beginnings to your third house of communication, thoughts, and ideas, encouraging you to speak your mind more than usual this week. As the messenger of the zodiac, you find plenty of pride in your ability to communicate effectively, you’re now being called to put some of your perspectives in the limelight. As a natural-born speaker and writer, your words deserve recognition, and this week is a time where they’re bound to get the attention they deserve.

Cancer July 25, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

As Venus in your first house forms a square with Jupiter in Aries on July 25, you’ll be called to prioritize your needs more than usual, but it may potentially clash with the growth you’re currently experiencing in your career. It’ll be important to maintain balance, Cancer, especially when it comes to how you’re caring for yourself. Moderation is key, but this doesn’t mean you have to neglect your desires. As a sensitive water sign, you may find that this week may be a little overwhelming, so be mindful of your workload. You don’t have to take on more than you can handle.

Leo July 25, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week is all about you, Leo, but what else is new? As the new moon takes place in your first house of self on July 28, you’ll be rejuvenated by the sun as it conjoins the moon in your sign. Expect a surge in energy, confidence, and self-awareness this week, as this new moon encourages you to embark on a new journey regarding your sense of self. How can you best honor yourself and what your heart desires? Regardless of who’s watching or who approves, it’s important for you to put yourself first now. After all, only you know what’s best for you.

Virgo July 25, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

It’s a good week for you to take it easy, Virgo, as the new moon in Leo takes place in your 12th house of isolation on July 28. Before your season can begin, it’s important that you pull back the curtain on your mental health and behind the scenes practices. How are you honoring yourself behind closed doors? While you’re not particularly a fan of the limelight, you’re worthy of being recognized, even if you prefer for it to be in private. Now is the perfect time to consider how you practice being your authentic self when nobody’s watching.

Libra July 25, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Your chart ruler, Venus, squares Jupiter in Aries this week, prompting excessive behavior surrounding your professional life and your partnerships. As a Venusian, you tend to prioritize your relationships with others, but this week they’re bound to feel a bit overwhelming. It may be challenging finding a healthy work-life balance now, so be sure to set healthy boundaries in both areas of your life. With Venus currently traveling through your 10th house, your current social life is buzzing, making this the perfect time to do some networking.

Scorpio July 25, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Prepare to step into the limelight, Scorpio, because the new moon in Leo is bringing in some powerful new beginnings into your 10th house of career and public image. As someone who prefers to move in silence, this energy may feel a little uncomfortable at first, but your projects and endeavors deserve recognition. You find a lot of pride in your vocation, and on this day, you may notice some unexpected attention coming your way regarding your work. It’s the perfect time to embark on a new project, or showcase one you’ve been working on.

Sagittarius July 25, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On July 28, your chart ruler, Jupiter, will station retrograde in your fifth house of creative expression until Nov. 23. As this takes place, you’ll be feeling the need to review and revise any passion projects you’ve pursued since Jupiter first ingressed into Aries on May 10, 2022. Now is a good time to consider the growth you’re looking to achieve in this area of your life. How are you honoring your need for independence in your pleasure-seeking endeavors? Are you satisfied with how things have been expanding here? While this may serve as a slowdown period for you, there’s still plenty you can learn from this time of reflection and revision.

Capricorn July 25, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On July 28, Jupiter will station retrograde in your fourth house of home and family, prompting a period of revision and reflection here until Nov. 23. You’ve experienced a lot of active growth within your private world since May 10, but you’re now being called to slow down and take a closer look at the changes that have occurred here. Now is the perfect time to consider the kind of growth you’re looking for in this area of your life. Are you pleased with the direction things are currently going in? If not, now is the time for redirection.

Aquarius July 25, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

As the new moon in Leo illuminates your seventh house of romantic relationships and partnerships this week, you’ll notice a powerful new beginning ignite pertaining to how you’re seen and acknowledged in your relationships with others. As the sister sign to Leo, you aren’t someone who’s typically super eager to embrace the limelight, unless it’s coming from the people you care about. This week is all about allowing yourself to be seen by the people who love you, so don’t be shy. You deserve to be appreciated, and it’s important that the people you surround yourself with don’t neglect you.

Pisces July 25, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Your chart ruler, Jupiter, will station retrograde this week, Pisces, in your second house of money and resources. Now is the time to review and revise your finances, especially if you’ve been prone to excessive spending since May 10. It’s a great time to reflect on your relationship to your possessions now, to see if any changes need to be made before Jupiter stations direct on Nov. 23. While this period may feel a little slow, it’s giving you the opportunity to gain clarity on how you plan on making the most of what you have.