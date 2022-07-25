Adele is finally heading to Sin City. On Monday, July 25, the “Easy On Me” singer announced the rescheduled dates for her Las Vegas residency, Weekends with Adele. Her new shows will begin in November and will run through March 2023.

“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows,” Adele said in a statement on her website, which she also shared on Twitter and Instagram. “I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!”

Adele apologized to fans for canceling her original run of shows earlier this year. “Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one,” she said. “To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you.”

Weekends With Adele was supposed to begin on Friday, Jan. 21, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. However, just a day before her first show, the star announced she had to postpone her entire residency. “I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready," she said in an Instagram video. Adele explained she and her team “tried absolutely everything” to make her residency happen, but it just wasn’t possible because they’d been “absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.” She told fans she would reschedule her dates soon, and now she’s finally fulfilled that promise.

If you can’t wait for Adele’s Las Vegas residency to begin, check out all the exciting details about her new shows below.

What are the new dates for Adele’s Las Vegas residency?

Adele will kick off her Las Vegas residency on Nov. 18, and she’ll perform a show every Friday and Saturday until March 25.

Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022

Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022

Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022

Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022

Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022

Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023

Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

Friday, February 3, 2023

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023

Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

Friday, Feb. 17, 2023

Saturday, Feb.18, 2023

Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023

Friday, March 3, 2023

Saturday, March 4, 2023

Friday, March 10, 2023

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023

Where will Adele’s Las Vegas residency take place?

Adele will still perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace as part of her Las Vegas residency.

Where can I get tickets to Adele’s Las Vegas residency?

Fans can purchase tickets for Adele’s Las Vegas residency on Ticketmaster. According to her website, only a select amount of tickets will be available for her shows, and priority will be given to those who bought tickets for her original dates or had previously been waitlisted for the Verified Fan Presale.

Those whose tickets were refunded earlier this year will have the opportunity to participate in a ticket presale on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Meanwhile, fans who previously registered and were waitlisted for the Verified Fan Presale can participate in a new presale on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Fans can find out info about the presales on Ticketmaster.

What is the setlist for Adele’s Las Vegas residency?

Adele’s setlist for her Las Vegas residency will likely be revealed on the day of her first show, but it’s possible it’ll be similar to her Hyde Park setlist, which included songs like “Hello,” “I Drink Wine,” “Skyfall,” “Rolling In The Deep,” and more.

Although Adele had to postpone her original dates for her Las Vegas residency, it seems her new shows will be worth the wait.