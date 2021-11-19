Adele's "I Drink Wine" Lyrics Have Me Spiraling In The Best Way

The studio version of Adele’s highly-anticipated 30 track “I Drink Wine” is finally here. Fans knew it was going to be a hit from the moment they saw the title on her album tracklist. When Adele previewed it during her Nov. 17 One Night Only concert special, fans realized they were right: “I Drink Wine” is one of the best songs on 30. They couldn’t wait to stream the official version, and on Friday, Nov. 19, they finally got it along with the rest of Adele’s 30 album. If you haven’t checked it out yet, prepare to sob, because her "I Drink Wine" lyrics are so deep.

Fans have a few theories about the meaning behind the song. First, they think the singer could be referencing her divorce from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. Throughout the track, Adele seems to sing about heartbreak and learning to love herself. “So I hope I learn to get over myself / Stop tryin' to be somebody else,” she sings during the chorus.

During the bridge, she also hints at her and Konecki going their separate ways with the lyrics: “I hope in time we both will find peace of mind / Sometimes the road less traveled is the road best left behind.”

While the song could partially be inspired by her ex-husband, it seems “I Drink Mine” may also be about Adele’s relationship with her father. During her One Night Only special, Adele sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey, who said the star has a “fascinating relationship with alcohol.” Adele said that was “very much” true because “it took my dad from me.” The singer added she stopped drinking herself. “That’s one great way of really sort of getting to know yourself, is just drinking water and being sober as anything,” she said.

Like many of Adele’s wonderfully written songs, the lyrics contain several meanings, and they’re up to listeners to interpret for themselves. See the full lyrics to Adele’s “I Drink Wine” below, courtesy of Genius:

[Verse 1]

How can one become so bounded by choices that somebody else makes?

How come we've both become a version of a person we don't even like?

We're in love with the world, but the world just wants to bring us down

By puttin' ideas in our heads that corrupt our hearts somehow

When I was a child, every single thing could blow my mind

Soaking it all up for fun, but now I only soak up wine

They say to play hard, you work hard, find balance in the sacrifice

And yet I don't know anybody who's truly satisfied

[Pre-Chorus]

You better believe I'm tryin' (Tryin', tryin')

To keep climbin' (Climbin', climbin')

But the higher we climb feels like we're both none the wiser

[Chorus]

So I hope I learn to get over myself

Stop tryin' to be somebody else

So we can love each other for free

Everybody wants somethin', you just want me

[Verse 2]

Why am I obsessin' about the things I can't control?

Why am I seekin' approval from people I don't even know?

In these crazy times, I hope to find somethin' I can cling on to

'Cause I need some substance in my life, somethin' real, somethin' that feels true

[Pre-Chorus]

You better believe for you, I've cried (I've cried, I've cried)

High tides (High tides, high tides)

'Cause I want you so bad, but you can't fight fire with fire, oh

[Chorus]

So I hope I learn to get over myself

Stop tryin' to be somebody else

Oh, I just want to love you, love you for free

Everybody wants somethin' from me, you just want me

[Bridge]

Listen, I know how low I can go, I give as good as I get

You get the brunt of it all 'cause you're all I've got left

Oh, I hope in time (Hope in time)

We both will find (We'll both find), peace of mind

Sometimes, the road less traveled is a road best left behind

[Chorus]

Well, I hope I learn to get over myself

Stop tryin' to be somebody else

Oh, I just want to love you, love you for free, yeah

'Cause everybody wants somethin' from me, you just want me

[Refrain]

You better believe I'm tryin' (Tryin', tryin')

To keep climbin' (Climbin', climbin')

But the higher we climb, feels like we're both none the wiser

[Outro]

The only regret I have

I wish that it was just at a different time

A most turbulent period of my life

Why would I put that on you?

That's just, like, a very heavy thing to have to talk about

But because of that period of time

Even though it was so much fun

I didn't get to go on and make new memories with him

There were just memories in a big storm

Anyone else completely in their feels? I know I am.