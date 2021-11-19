Adele’s first album in six years is here, and let’s just say it was worth the wait. Her newest body of work, 30, arrived on Nov. 19, and fans immediately began raving over the 12-track album. It’s been a long time coming, but following her 2019 divorce, the collection of songs is her most personal yet. Per usual, Adele blessed fans with plenty of sad bops that are sure to have you in your feels. In fact, some fans on Twitter are flat out sobbing. BRB, while I cry along, too.

If there’s one thing to know about Adele’s fourth studio album, it’s to expect plenty of raw vulnerability. As she told Vogue in her October 2021 cover story, it’s her most personal body of work yet. “It’s sensitive for me, this record, just in how much I love it,” Adele said. “I always say that 21 doesn’t belong to me anymore. Everyone else took it into their hearts so much. I’m not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don’t think I’ll ever let this one go.”

The most personal part of all? Adele penned a song called “My Little Love” for her 9-year-old son, Angelo. Between this track, and the songs about love, heartbreak, and everything in between, fans had some ~thoughts~ on the long-awaited record. Ahead of its release, of course, fans began gearing up for what the lyrics would do to them.

And fan predictions were right: Adele’s album brought the waterworks. After 30 hit streaming services at midnight, Twitter was flooded with fans who couldn’t get enough of the album, and admittedly were emotional AF over it. You can see all the best reactions to Adele’s 30 album below.

It makes perfect sense Adele’s album would resonate so well with fans. The singer held nothing back, and as she told Oprah Winfrey in a CBS interview ahead of the release date, she left her fear at the door.

“There were moments when I was writing the record or I would listen back to something and be like, 'That might be a bit too private, that might be a bit too about myself to put out,'" Adele told Winfrey. “But nothing is as scary as what I've been through over the last two, three years behind closed doors. So I'm not frightened about what people may or might not know.”

Don’t go thinking for a second Adele is bitter about her divorce. Ultimately, 30 is an emblem of her healing and self-love, and as she told John Mayer in an interview segment released on Nov. 17, she’s open to giving marriage another go in the future.