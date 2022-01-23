Adele recently showed her fans just how much they mean to her, even through the tough times. After having to postpone her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum theatre at Caesars Palace Hotel due to COVID, Adele FaceTimed with various fans over the weekend to commiserate after having to cancel her big show. The 30 singer was set to debut her much-hyped concert residency Weekends With Adele on Jan. 21, but it had to be canceled just hours before curtains-up. As a special gift to disappointed fans, her management team set up shop in Caesars Palace and handed phones to would-be concertgoers to chat with the one and only Adele.

Weekends With Adele was the singer’s first set of scheduled live performances in five years, so when it was abruptly postponed hours before the first show, Adele and fans alike were upset. Adele announced the sudden change in a tearful Instagram video on Jan. 21, where she explained she was “gutted” about the news. “I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready," she said in the video “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”

All dates are currently being rescheduled, but in the meantime, Adele personally took the time to FaceTime her fans and apologize. One fan shared his sweet three-minute call with Adele on Instagram.

Other touching videos showed fans gathered around a phone as they all started singing her songs with her, like “Don’t You Remember” and “Someone Like You.”

Adele even left a note on a mirror in the hotel’s merchandise store for fans to read while she made calls, “Hi guys! I'm so upset to not be with you tonight,” she wrote. “But I know some of you are here already so please hang out and look at the outfits, take pics of anything you want. Of yourselves and with each other!”

The note continued, “There's people in the room I worked with on the store and the merch. There's members of my management in here too to show you around,” she wrote. “And any of you in here who were due to come to the shows this weekend can have a gift on me! I'm so sorry again.”

As of now, Adele and her team have yet to publish the new show dates. But, something tells me fans will know soon enough.