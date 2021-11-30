You Can Watch Adele Perform IRL In 2022, But There's A Catch

Get ready, because Adele is headed to Sin City. Yep, after releasing her highly acclaimed fourth studio record, fans will soon be able to hear the songs live. The songstress is headed to Las Vegas in 2022, and you’re going to want to get your tickets ASAP to hear songs like “Easy On Me” and “Hello” live.

Following the release of her Nov. 19 album, 30, fans have been wondering whether Adele will announce a tour as well. But she just did one better and announced a months-long performance schedule in the city of lights and gambling. Titled Weekends With Adele, fans will have so many chances to catch her epic stage show throughout the winter and spring.

Adele will perform at Caesers Palace’s Colosseum from late January to April. The four month event kicks off on Jan. 21, and will take place each weekend until the residency wraps on April 16. And while the residency has been rumored for quite some time, it couldn’t be a more perfect time for Adele to take the stage and celebrate her new chapter.

You can catch every important detail about Adele’s Last Vegas Residency below.

Venue

Every show in Adele’s residency will take place live at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Set List

While an official set list has yet to be released, it’s safe to assume Adele will be playing songs off her most recent record. The lead single, “Easy On Me,” is likely to appear on the set list. Additionally, the singer will surely play a few fan-favorites. Songs like “Hello,” Someone Like You,” and “Rolling In The Deep,” often make their way onto Adele’s set lists.

Tickets

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

According to Caesar’s Palace, registration starts immediately for the Verified Fan presale on Tuesday, Dec. 7th. Fans can register by heading here. After you’ve registered, you’ll receive a confirmation email with details on what to expect next.

Dates

You can see every date for Weekends With Adele below.

01-21

01-22

01-28

01-29

02-04

02-05

02-11

02-12

02-25

02-26

03-04

03-05

03-11

03-12

03-18

03-19

03-25

03-26

04-01

04-02

04-08

04-09

04-15

04-16