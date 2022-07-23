A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on July 22, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Hey Siri Get Me Two Tickets To The Midnight Premiere Of This Movie

Truly, I cannot believe that I opened Elite Daily this morning and saw that Chris Pine (the superior Chris) and Regé-Jean Page (the superior Regé-Jean) are co-starring in a movie together. The movie is a reboot of a failed 2000s live-action Dungeons And Dragons flick, and I can think of exactly two reasons why this one will not be a failure. Let’s peep the trailer. READ MORE

Don’t Worry Darling Gets A New Mind-Bending Trailer

It’s a big day for upcoming Chris Pine movies. The new trailer for Don’t Worry Darling takes us deeper into the psychological chaos of the world of Jack and Alice Chambers, played by Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. The trailer is worth a watch for many reasons, not the least of which is we hear Chris Pine say “like a good girl.” READ MORE

Welcome To Leo Season!

Wipe off those Cancer season tears and put on your most fabulous outfit — Leo season is here. It’s time to channel this fire sign into being boldly and unapologetically yourself and showing up for the people in your life. READ MORE

How To Get The Viral “Douyin” Blush Look

All it takes is some strategically placed blush to create a sun-kissed look that’s giving sunburn blush a run for its money. The Douyin blush trend has already racked up nearly 10 million views on TikTok, making it one of the app’s most popular makeup hacks. READ MORE

12 Pilates Routines For A Quick At-Home Workout

My favorite kinds of exercise are usually the ones that let me lay on the floor in between reps, and Pilates excels at that. You don’t need fancy equipment or workout clothes to engage in Pilates, which is also a huge benefit. These 12 routines are great to give you a little energy boost at home whenever you need it. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF