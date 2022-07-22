Chris Pine & Regé-Jean Page Are A Fantasy-Lover's Dream In This D&D Movie Trailer

With fantasy films at an all-time high on streaming and in theaters, just about any nerdy passion, from video games to stuffed animals, is fair game for onscreen adaptations. However, some properties are more complicated to translate to the screen than others, like Dungeons & Dragons. The last time Hollywood tried, in 2000, it was a flop. But the new attempt, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, may be a success, considering all the buzz around its cast and trailer.

It’s taken over 20 years to try and reboot Dungeons & Dragons, and the current film has been in development for nearly a decade. Initially, there were two competing films announced within days of each other in 2013, and a lawsuit concerning who got to make it took two years to decide. Since then, the movie has had multiple possible stars come and go, including Dwayne Johnson and Joe Manganiello.

The finalized film is based on a campaign in the Forgotten Realms edition of the game, with bards, barbarians, sorcerers, druids, and rogues, just to name a few, played by A-listers and up-and-coming blockbuster leads. Here’s everything to know about the film so far.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer

The first trailer for Dungeons & Dragons was fittingly released during the nerd event of the year, 2022’s San Diego Comic-Con, on Thursday, July 21. Set to a jazzed-up Led Zeppelin hit, the trailer gives fans their first look at the band of thieves who need to be heroes and their snarky playful relationships. It also confirms what many long suspected: Chris Pine will play the lute.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Cast

Paramount Pictures

The first major announcement about casting for the D&D film began in December 2020, when Chris Pine was announced to be in talks for the lead role. Not long after, in early 2021, Regé-Jean Page and Michelle Rodriguez were both announced to co-star. Hugh Grant was announced as the main antagonist, with Sophia Lillis joining an undisclosed role. As filming began in the spring of 2021, the cast rounded out with Chloe Coleman, Jason Wong, and Daisy Head.

With the trailer’s release, the SDCC 2022 panel also revealed the stars of the animated Dungeons & Dragons TV series on Hulu, Critical Role, will be making cameos. The group, which started as a set of voiceover actor friends playing D&D for fun, is a cult favorite among the fandom, and their inclusion suggests the film is going to aim to please both the hardcore nerds who love the game as well as the more casual viewer.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Plot

The synopsis for the new film is short and sweet: “A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.”

Though the film’s story is simple, it’s only the beginning of the franchise. Deadline reported in January 2022 that the film’s producers are already developing and shopping a TV series spinoff (with the possibility of more shows to come). Where the show lands and who it will star remains to be seen.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Release Date

Paramount Pictures

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves arrives in theaters on March 3, 2023.