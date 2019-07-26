Good news, folks: Mercury is out of retrograde (whew, we made it!) and Leo season is officially here. Yep, that little bit of extra energy and swagger you're feeling? You can thank Leo season for that, because from July 23 to Aug. 23 the sun will be in Leo and we all get a little bit of extra bounce to our step — as well as a boost in creativity. Oh, and Leos, they really are going to be living their best lives this month, so it's a good time to have a few texts to send a Leo during Leo season to let your Leo lover know you they have the lion's share of your heart. Aww.

To be honest, your Leo will probably appreciate these texts year round, as there is nothing they like and need more than to know that the people they care for are just as crazy about them too. So, fire up those texting fingers, because we're about to celebrate the season just how your Leo will enjoy it most: By making it all about them and how incredible and special they know (and you know) they are. Need a little textual inspiration? No worries, I've got plenty of ideas to get you started.

You can never go wrong with a compliment. Studio Firma/Stocksy Leo lives for being the center of attention, with all eyes on them admiring and appreciating them for the star that they are. During Leo season, this is dialed up to a million. So, if you want to make your Leo feel like the king or queen of the jungle that they are, it never fails to send them a text complimenting them. 1. Have I told you today how hot you are? I honestly can't wait to put my eyes back on you. 2. I was just sitting here and you popped into mind. I started thinking about how cute and funny you are and couldn’t stop smiling. 3. I think you’re amazing. Because it's factual. You, in fact, are amazing. Miss you xoxo 4. I can’t stop thinking about how cute you are. Just sayin’. 5. You are one of the smartest and sweetest people I have ever met. I feel so lucky to have you in my life. Just thought you should know. ❤️❤️❤️

Just a text to let them know they’re always on your mind. Good Vibrations Images Sure, Leo has a big ego — hey, that’s part of their charm — but they are also extremely loving and warm hearted, and so they love the mushy stuff, too. One way to really make them special is to just let them know you’re thinking about them, because it shows how important they are to you and how much you appreciate them being in your life. 6. Hey you, just wanted to let you know I'm thinking of you and really miss you face. Xoxo 7. Hey cutie. Your face just popped into my head so I had to say hi. 8. Do you remember [special memory]? I was just thinking about it and how much fun we had. So glad you’re in my life. 9. [Song title] just came on the radio and it totally made me think of you. ❤️ 10. OMG I just remembered [funny inside jokes or experience] and started cracking up. People on the train looked at me like I was bonkers, but I don’t care. 🤣🤣🤣