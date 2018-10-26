It sucks, but you can't be with your partner all the time. FaceTime and phone calls are a good substitute, but sometimes, texting has to suffice. And while tagging each other in memes and exchanging GIFs can be fun, sometimes you want to have a more in-depth conversation with your partner over text. You want to start a discussion in a way they'll respond positively to, based on their preferred communication style. If you're not sure what your partner's ideal text message is, don't worry. You can figure out exactly how to text your partner based on their zodiac sign.

Each zodiac sign has distinct characteristics, likes, and dislikes. So, if you use astrology to help evaluate what your significant other would most like to see in a text message from you, you'll likely start having better, more substantial talks over text.

Keep reading to discover the best way to text your boyfriend or girlfriend, based solely on their zodiac sign. By taking your partner's planetary personality traits into account when it comes to communication, you can start sending them texts that they'll love — and encourage digital conversations that are (almost) as good as the ones you have offline.

Aries (March 21–April 19): Try Your Best To Respond Quickly Giphy As an Aries, your partner probably requires constant attention. They likely aren't very patient, so when texting, be sure to respond as soon as possible. Otherwise, impulsive Aries might jump to the wrong conclusion.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): Send A Romantic Reminder Giphy Loyal Taurus loves romance, so when texting a partner with this sign, tell them at least one reason why you love them. This sweet reminder of how much you value them will make their whole day.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): Start Witty Banter Giphy Geminis love the excitement of intelligent back-and-forth. Engage your partner in a battle of wits over a subject you're both passionate about, and they'll be happy to continue the conversation.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): Say You Miss Them Giphy Whether it's been a few hours or a few weeks, sentimental Cancer might need to hear that you're thinking of them. The next time you're texting, let your partner know how much you miss spending time together.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22): Give Them A Compliment Giphy Leos thrive on praise. Send your SO a text letting them know how nice they looked that day, or how proud you are that they stood up for themselves at work. Whatever the specifics, don't let their small successes go unnoticed.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22): Ask Open-Ended Questions Giphy If your significant other is a Virgo, one of their strengths is probably their attention to detail. By asking open-ended questions and exercising patience, you'll give them a chance to organize their thoughts and respond thoughtfully.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22): Present Them With A Challenge Giphy Libras enjoy lengthy conversations that give them a chance to stretch their mental muscles. Rather than saying "what's up," ask them to recommend a good book or weigh in on a problem you haven't been able to solve.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21): Let Them Win Giphy Your Scorpio bae loves being right, so the next time you're texting, give them a win. Maybe they told you to listen to an album that you ended up loving, or perhaps you tried their favorite coffee and realized it is in fact delicious. No matter how silly, they'll appreciate the ego boost.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): Make Them Laugh Giphy As a Sagittarius, your boyfriend or girlfriend has a great sense of humor. Always the extrovert, they love to laugh when something is genuinely funny. Text them a clever joke or a punny pick-up line and see if you get an IRL LOL.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19): Suggest A Plan Giphy Responsible Capricorn always likes to know what's going on. Text them an idea you have for a date, and work together to come up with a concrete plan for the next time you see each other. They'll definitely appreciate the heads up.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18): Share A Secret Giphy Dating an Aquarius? They tend to be shy, so engage them in deep conversation by opening up to them. Share a hidden passion or a life goal you don't normally talk about. Even if they don't reveal a secret of their own, Aquariuses make great listeners.