First things first: How common is it for one partner to text more than the other? According to Eric Resnick, dating expert and profile writer, the answer is very — especially in the beginning of a relationship. “It is absolutely normal for one person to initiate most of the text conversations, especially in the early days of a relationship. At that point, people are still feeling each other out and learning each other's communication styles,” Resnick tells Elite Daily. He says that in this situation, try not let anxiety get the better of you while you wait for a reply. “It is also important to not freak out if your messages don't get instant responses. Remember, people have lives. They might be working, on the phone, in the bathroom, or just not next to their phone.”

Christie Tcharkhoutian, a licensed marriage and family therapist and professional matchmaker for Three Day Rule, agrees. “Fundamentally, if one person initiates more than another, there isn’t anything to worry about. It may be that that partner is one who is better at communication via technology, but the other partner has other relational strengths like planning a date or being present when the couple is actually together,” she tells Elite Daily. The key, she explains, is to establish healthy and direct lines of communication. “It is important … so that you are not jumping to conclusions based on whether you feel like you are pulling more weight in the relationship.”

Erica Gordon, millennial dating expert and author of Aren't You Glad You Read This?, offers an even more positive spin. “For many people, they feel more excited if they have a chance to miss you, which is achieved by talking less often,” she tells Elite Daily. While that sounds great, the temptation to assume the worst when there is an imbalance of texting is powerful. However, Jack Vitel, dating expert and founder of Road to Solidarity, tells Elite Daily to resist the paranoia. “You can’t rely solely on texts in order to gauge your partner’s interest in you,” he says. “It can be absolutely normal if one partner initiates texting more often than the other, but it can also mean that this person has lost interest. In order to know that, one must see one’s partner face to face. It will be during the time shared together in real life that one will be able to label their lack of investment in texting normal or not.”