It’s Leo season, which means it’s time to take center stage. From July 22 to Aug. 22, it feels as if the universe is begging you to take advantage of the warm weather and summertime vibes, and naturally, you need some bright Leo season quotes to use as captions when posting on Instagram. If you happen to be a Leo, you exude a sunny aesthetic thanks to your ruling planet, the sun. Let’s not forget you’re also a fixed fire sign, so you’re committed to making each day count. With all of that combined, it’s no wonder you thrive when all eyes are on you and you’re posting on ‘Gram as much as possible.

Astrologer and cosmic writer Chelsea Jackson previously told Elite Daily that Leo season taking place right in the middle of the summer “really speaks to [a Leo’s] desire to be acknowledged and noticed.” Since the spotlight always seems to find you, you want to be prepared for every squad pic and candid snap that comes your way. You could be planning a beach house trip with your besties to celebrate another trip around the sun that rules you, or just trying on a new summer ‘fit that’s worthy of an OOTD. Either way, you want to make sure you have a great caption to pair with all your fire selfies.

If you want to spend more time posing and less time thinking of the right words, these 40 Leo season Instagram quotes and captions will come in handy to spice up every birthday selfie and vacay pic you want to post.

"The vibration of Leo, ruled by the Sun itself, is almost tangible, a thing you can actually feel throughout your whole being in the presence of a Lion or Lioness." — Linda Goodman "She’s a badass with a good heart, soft but strong." — R.H. Sin "She slept with wolves without fear, for the wolves knew a lion was among them." — R. M. Drake "Sunshine on my mind." "Love always." "I can't be tamed." — Miley Cyrus, "Can't Be Tamed" "The Leo contains the essence of royalty." — Linda Goodman "The day will be what you make it, so rise like the sun, and burn." — William C. Hannan "You can't kill the spirit of the lionhearted." — Erin Van Vuren "Leo admires and is admired, loves and is loved." — Linda Goodman "She is a queen. Her soul is royalty." "Keep your face always toward the sunshine, and shadows will fall behind you." — Walt Whitman "Live in the sunshine, swim in the sea, drink the wild air." — Ralph Waldo Emerson "Remember who you are." — The Lion King "One might say Leos possess a kind of instant passion." — Linda Goodman "Good vibes only." "Look at the bright side." "I was made for sunny days." — The Weepies, "I Was Made For Sunny Days" "At the end of the day, I'm walking with the heart of a lion." — Kid Cudi, "Heart of a Lion" "Although I walk with grace, I have a mighty roar." "You know, I am a Leo. Lion is a giant part of me." — Patrick Swayze "I'm a Leo, and damn proud of it." "Give like the sun, and the whole world grows tall." — Atticus "Here comes the sun." — The Beatles, "Here Comes The Sun" "You're gonna hear me roar." — Katy Perry, "Roar" "I'm a lover and a fighter." "Some men see things as they are, and ask, 'Why?' I dream of things that never were, and ask, 'Why not?'" — Robert Kennedy "Life is either a great adventure, or nothing." — Helen Keller "Radiate positive vibes." "Perhaps I am stronger than I think." — Thomas Merton, The Collected Poems of Thomas Merton “All eyes on me in the center of the ring just like a circus.” — Britney Spears, “Circus” “All eyes on me.” — Bo Burnham, “All Eyes On Me” “A lion doesn't concern themselves with the opinions of a sheep.” “And so the lion fell in love with the lamb.” — Twilight “Open up my eager eyes, 'cause I'm Mr. Brightside.” — The Killers, “Mr. Brightside” “Yes, the world does revolve around me.” “Ready for that little sun of a beach.” “Leos just wanna have sun.” “I’m not lion when I say you’re the cutest.” “Are you ready for the mane event?”