In astrology, Leos are famous. When they walk into a room, basically everybody stops to take notice. They waltz in with confidence and an attitude that says, "I belong here." There's a reason they're ruled by the sun: They shine just as powerfully and brightly. They can't help but cast a light across the shadows of life. So, what happens when you put two Leos together? Does it simply amplify their golden aura? Or does it become two suns competing for attention? Here are five reasons a Leo-Leo relationship can be just as exciting as it can be problematic.

Whenever you have two people with the same sun sign in a relationship, it tends to be an overwhelming combination of energy. It can look like a cup overflowing with water and you're scrambling not to make a mess. However, it's important to remember that you're so much more than your sun sign, so you can't base compatibility off of your sun sign alone. After all, you might have two deeply compatible moon signs that bypass many of the other challenges. With that being said, it's difficult to compromise when you're too similar to your partner, and since Leos can be stubborn, prideful, and dramatic, there's a big chance this relationship can clash.

Luckily, that's not always the case, and no matter what, a Leo-Leo relationship is filled with passion and can be described as "larger than life." It's a love affair neither partner could ever forget. Here's why:

Anton Mukhin/Shutterstock

They're Both Over The Top And Luxurious

Leos are always hungry for more. They have a desire to make things bigger and better, which translates to their relationship style. They don't do romantic gestures in a half-assed way. They won't just get you a bouquet of flowers and a box of chocolates on Valentine's Day. They'll take you to a rose garden and bake the chocolates themselves. Their generosity and luxurious flair mean that both partners will never feel starved for reassurance.

There's No Way It Won't Be Exciting And Adventurous

Here's the thing about Leos: They're easily bored. If their partner is happy with a mundane and simple existence, they'll start dreaming of something better. Luckily, when you've got two Leos in a relationship, both partners are on the same page when it comes to living life to the fullest. Both Leos will inspire creativity in one another and give each other the freedom to express themselves.

There Will Likely Be High Highs And Low Lows

Because Leos are famous for being so passionate and dramatic, this amplifies the energy they share. When they're in a good place, they likely feel consumed with love and ecstasy. They never want to be apart and they can't stop thinking about each other. However, when they're not in a good place, it's quite the opposite. They might fight and argue in a very uncontrollable way, turning insignificant problems into major ones.

It Can Be Difficult To Find Balance And Compromise

Leo is a fixed sign, which means they're prideful, stubborn, and difficult to change. When you've got two fixed signs in one relationship, it's hard for either one of them to sacrifice something for the other. They might hate the idea of admitting they're wrong or having to compromise for the sake of the relationship. In a Leo-Leo relationship, each party must be very mindful that they don't let their ego get in the way of being there for each other.

They Can Wind Up Competing Against Each Other

Leo is ruled by the lion in astrology, and in the animal kingdom, the lion is king. When has it ever been easy when you've got two different people claiming to be king? That type of situation often wages a war. In a Leo-Leo relationship, both partners may begin unknowingly competing against each other. This can be all fun and games, but it can take a toll on the partnership overtime.