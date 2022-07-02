Elite Daily Newsletter: July 1, 2022

A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on July 1, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

This Will Be The Most Romantic Day In July, According To An Astrologer

It’s summertime, so the livin’ — and the flirtin’ — is easy. July is bringing your love life a gift, so if you have been looking for a sign from the universe to take things to the next level, this is it. (Also universe, while I have your attention: can we get more photos from the Barbie movie? Thanks.) Check out the date when love will legit be in the air. READ MORE

Eva Mendes Said She Wears Ryan Gosling’s Ken Underwear From *That* Barbie Pic

My power in requesting things from the universe is apparently TOO STRONG! Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are notoriously mum about their relationship, so it is kind of cracking me up that of all the intel we get from this celeb couple, it is literally the most intimate thing in the world. Come on Barbie, let’s go party. READ MORE

Um, Did Pete Davidson And Olivia O’Brien Secretly Date?

On a recent podcast episode, Olivia was asked about a piece of gossip shared through Deux Moi that read, “[Pete] ended things with B-list popstar/influencer he had been seeing beforehand for phoebe” (The Phoebe here is Phoebe Dynevor of Bridgerton fame). Soooo Olivia, is it true? 👀 READ MORE

These 10 Super-Hot Sex Positions Don’t Require Any Penetration

Let’s be real: Most media (and the male gaze) has made us think that sex has to include some form of penetration. But the truth of the matter is that you 100% do not need it in order to have a roaring good time in the bedroom. Elite Daily chatted with sex educator and Ph.D. candidate Javay Frye and psychotherapist Rachel Wright. Both shed some light so that you can shed some clothes — Or not! READ MORE

