Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty has quickly become the must-watch show of the season. Based on the books by Jenny Han, TSITP follows Isabel “Belly” Conklin and her family as they vacation in Cousins Beach for the summer with their family friends, the Fishers. The Fishers’ beach house comes with stunning waterfront views and a pool for Belly’s daily night swims. It’s the ideal place to spend the season, and these Airbnbs like The Summer I Turned Pretty house are just what you and your friends need for your very own seaside escape.

If you had your heart set on visiting Cousins Beach for yourself, unfortunately, the town from the series doesn’t exist IRL. However, we find out during the show that Cousins Beach is located somewhere in Massachusetts, which makes sense considering it has a very Cape Cod feel to it. You could always plan a summer vacation to Cape Cod with your besties like Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah, but there are also plenty of other Airbnbs like The Summer I Turned Pretty house you can rent all over the U.S.

All you really need for a The Summer I Turned Pretty Airbnb is easy access to the beach, a pool for swimming in at night, and a living room big enough for practicing your dance moves. Each one of these 10 Airbnbs give off a The Summer I Turned Pretty house vibe, so text your besties ASAP to start planning your own unforgettable summer getaway.

01 Oceanfront Home In North Carolina Airbnb You won’t be far from the beach at all in this three-bedroom home in North Topsail Beach, North Carolina. This Airbnb that sleeps up to 10 people is also super affordable, starting at $309 a night, and is just steps away from the ocean. There’s even a community pool you can use as well.

02 House Overlooking The Ocean In North Carolina Airbnb Another great Airbnb in North Topsail Beach is this five-bedroom home on the water. This newly renovated beach house sleeps up to 16 people, so you can invite your entire crew to spend the summer with you. You’ll also be right next to the ocean with a private balcony for looking out to the water like Conrad and Belly do late at night.

03 Beach House With A Pool In Florida Airbnb If you want to head further down south, there’s this beachfront home in Panama City Beach, Florida that is similar to the The Summer I Turned Pretty house. It has a private pool, sleeps up to 16 guests, and is steps away from the Gulf of Mexico. There’s even a foosball table you and your friends can play with while sipping on homemade pomegranate margaritas.

04 Ocean View Cottage In Massachusetts Airbnb While this ocean view cottage may not have a private pool for swimming, it does have gorgeous views of the ocean in Cape Cod. There’s even an outdoor shower like the one where Belly tells Conrad his wet hair is romantic.

05 Waterfront Cottage In Massachusetts Airbnb This Airbnb in Cape Cod is also similar to The Summer I Turned Pretty house because it’s right on the water. You’ll have your own dock leading to Follins Bay where you can watch the fireworks on the Fourth of July just as Belly and Conrad did. While it doesn’t have a private pool, there are kayaks provided with your rental that you can take out on the water during the day.

06 Beachfront Villa In California Airbnb If you’re just looking for a romantic getaway with the Conrad to your Belly (or the Jeremiah to your Belly), Airbnb has this beautiful beachfront unit in Oceanside, California. This one-bedroom condo is located right on the beach, which is where you’ll probably spend most of your time. If not, you can have late night talks on the oceanfront balcony or watch movies, like Sabrina, in the living room together.

07 Modern Beachfront Home In California Airbnb Live the luxe life like you’re one of the Cousins Beach Country Club members by staying in this modern beachfront home in Oceanside, California. While there are ocean views from your own private patio, you can also see the shore from the living room, kitchen, and master bedroom. There’s even a fire pit on the patio for your very own beachside bonfire the first night you arrive.

08 Malibu Dream House In California Airbnb If you’re looking to splurge a little, this Malibu dream house not only has oceanfront views, but a pool as well. It sleeps up to eight, which makes the $1,671 a night starting price not that bad if you’re all pitching in. The gorgeous house even has a massive lawn, which is perfect for tossing a football back and forth like Conrad and Jeremiah.

09 Massive Oceanfront Cottage In North Carolina Airbnb You’ll wish this massive oceanfront cottage in Corolla, North Carolina was your beach house to visit every summer. It has everything you need for a The Summer I Turned Pretty getaway. There’s a private pool, access to the beach, and a large kitchen where you can enjoy fresh muffins each morning. This eight-bedroom Airbnb even has a home theater where you can rewatch The Summer I Turned Pretty as many times as you want.