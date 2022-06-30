Marking my calendar for when the Bombastic Sundae Cone flavor drops!
Cool down by the water this summer with Jeni’s new “At The Pool” ice cream collection inspired by pool snack bar faves. With two new and three returning flavors dropping weekly in Jeni’s summer 2022 ice cream collection, it’s about to be a sweet July.
In Jeni’s scoop shops, the flavors will drop weekly: Watermelon Taffy (June 30), Golden Nectar (July 7), Bombastic Sundae Cone (July 14), Butterscotch Popcorn (July 21), and Lemon Bar (July 28). You can get them in scoops or for $12 a pint.