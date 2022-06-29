Eva Mendes Said She Wears Ryan Gosling’s Ken Underwear From *That* Barbie Pic

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling tend to keep their relationship on the DL, and it seems to be working out just fine for them. The couple has been together for over 10 years, and they share two children, Esmeralda and Amada, together. But even this couple’s longstanding habit of keeping things private couldn’t stop Mendes from opening up about Gosling’s role in the Barbie movie. Apparently, she’s very proud of her man, and Mendes even wears Gosling’s Ken underwear from the film.

The underwear in question, which is emblazoned with “Ken” across the waistband, was featured in a promotional photo for the Barbie movie. “Well first of all, I saw the photo and the 14-year-old in me was like, ‘Ahhh,’” she explained during a June 27 appearance on The Talk. "It's a funny photo and he's trying to be funny. So, it worked on all levels."

And it prompted Mendes to make an unusual request of Gosling. “He sent [the picture] to me from work, and I said, 'Can I please have that underwear? Please! I never ask for anything,'" she recalled before joking, “So anyway, I do have it. I'm wearing it right now.” I guess you could say Mendes is a Barbie girl.

Though Mendes clearly loved Gosling’s Ken-ified look, not everyone was a fan of the casting — or his platinum blonde hair. Mendes addressed the critics, “People do know he’s not playing a real person, right? He’s playing, yeah, a fake person, so.”

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As a general rule, Mendes and Gosling rarely talk about their relationship, so she clearly felt strongly about defending his new character (and the undies that came with it). Back in April 2020, the actress opened up about her decision to keep things private on IG. “As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way to stay private,” she wrote, per Us Weekly. “I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I’ll talk about them, of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life... My man and kids are private.”

Keeping her underwear choices private, on the other hand? Not quite as important.