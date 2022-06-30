Olivia O’Brien just spilled some major BDE tea and let me tell you, my jaw fully dropped at this one. During a June 29 episode of Barstool’s BFFS podcast with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna LaPaglia, O’Brien was asked about the rumors that sparks once flew between her and Pete Davidson. Her response was... pretty revealing, to say the least. So, um, did Davidson and O’Brien secretly date or something? Here’s what she said about the rumors.

During the episode, Portnoy directly asked O’Brien about a post from gossip account Deux Moi that read, “[Pete] ended things with B-list popstar/influencer he had been seeing beforehand for phoebe.” (BTW, Davidson and Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dyvenor reportedly dated from March 2021 to August 2021.) Clearly caught off guard by the question, O’Brien didn’t answer at first, reading over the quote herself in disbelief. Eventually, she replied, “I didn’t think that anyone knew about that. I really didn’t.” O’Brien added, “That’s true.” Sounds like Davidson might’ve been a muse for more than just Sweetener.

O’Brien confirmed the two were talking back in October 2020. And TBH, even before she answered the question, the “Josslyn” singer’s reaction all but confirmed the speculation. During the podcast, she also revealed that Davidson ended things over text, explaining that he couldn’t see her anymore because he was seeing someone else. Ouch. Fortunately, there doesn’t seem to be hard feelings. Despite the fizzled-out nature of the fling and the fact that O’Brien was clearly shocked by Portnoy’s question, she had nothing but kind words for everyone’s favorite comedian.

She described him as a “nice guy” and gushed, “He’s hot and he’s really funny. And he’s really sweet.” S’cute and nice to hear the beloved comedian lives up to his reputation — even if he does break up with people over text.

At the end of the day, it looks like everything worked out for the best. Kete is thriving and O’Brien appears to be enjoying the single life ATM. Happy to see these two living their best lives! As a wise woman once said, “thank u, next.”