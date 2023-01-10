Elite Daily Newsletter: January 9, 2023
Your weekly horoscope is bringing the heat, North helps Kim “shake off” her feud with Taylor, and more.
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Bringing Major Heat
The first week of 2023 might have felt like a test run, but rest assured that week two is the real deal. Shaking off the last vestiges of the holidays, you can now be fully present for what this week has in store — like the end of Mars retrograde (finally) and a sweet little Venus-Mars trine. Buckle up! READ MORE
North West Just Helped Kim Shut Down That Old Taylor Swift Feud
Maybe the kids really are all right, and Gen Alpha is going to lead us all to a more harmonious world. Seven years after Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West famously feuded with Taylor Swift, she just proved that she’s over the drama by posting a TikTok jamming out to a T-Swift classic with North. READ MORE
Francesca Farago doesn’t remember the name of her favorite love song. She needs to ask her boyfriend, Jesse Sullivan, what it’s called. A minute later, he texts her back: “When You’re Home” by Tyler Shaw. The song goes, “We’ll never be alone / ’Cause when you’re home, I’m home.”
This surprise look into their relationship is a noticeably different version of Farago’s love life than the one fans saw during her 2019 stint on Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle, where she and Harry Jowsey had no problem chipping (or kissing) away at the communal prize of $100,000. Her TikTok followers, though, have been afforded a peek into her real life. Farago, 29, and Sullivan, 33, post behind-the-scenes videos about their relationship and date nights to a combined following of 6.2 million. READ MORE
The Drag Race Season 15 Queens Pick Their All-Time Favorite Winners
Who’s your queen of all queens? From BeBe Zahara Benet to Willow Pill, choosing an all-time favorite RuPaul’s Drag Race winner is no easy feat given their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. Ahead, the cast of Season 15 dish on their No. 1s. READ MORE
