Saweetie is one of the biggest foodies in music, and her fun twists on classic dishes are constantly going viral, whether she’s eating Hot Cheetos on pizza, topping spaghetti with ranch dressing, sprinkling Top Ramen seasoning on oysters, or flipping burgers for her creative and customizable McDonald’s collab meal. While the “My Type” rapper loves to share her out-of-the-box creations, she’s also one to “tap in” to her Filipino roots, especially with a filling breakfast. In a Vogue YouTube video called “24 Hours With Saweetie,” the rapper shared her favorite way to eat a traditional Filipino breakfast to fuel her busy days. Here’s how to make Saweetie’s Silog breakfast platter to switch up your morning routine.

This satisfying plate will fill your belly with plenty of carbs and protein to keep you energized throughout your day. In the day-in-the-life YouTube video, Saweetie said her daily schedule takes her from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m., so she starts the day by whipping up a big breakfast before she hops on a live interview on Instagram or heads to an important photoshoot for her album cover. Saweetie’s breakfast platter is a simplified play on the staple Filipino breakfast dish called Silog. It’s traditionally comprised of garlic rice, fried eggs, and some variation of salty breakfast meat, such as cured pork, Longganisa sausage, corned beef, or Spam.

In Saweetie’s version, she fills her plate with simple white rice, over easy eggs, beef links, and a flaky biscuit. The “Icy Girl” said that a “real Filipino breakfast” would call for Filipino rolls called Pandesal, but biscuits are a good substitute. So, if you don’t have a Filipino market nearby, you can follow Saweetie’s lead and simply grab Pillsbury rolls from the grocery store and bake them with a dab of honey to mimic the sweet, fluffy bread.

How To Make Saweetie’s Filipino Breakfast Plate

You’ll need:

1 can Pillsbury biscuits (or fresh Pandesal rolls)

About 2 tbsp honey

2 eggs

1 cup white rice

Beef sausage links

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. On a greased baking sheet, evenly place the Pillsbury biscuit dough. Drizzle honey over the top of each biscuit before baking in the oven for 13-16 minutes or until golden brown. In a rice cooker or stove top pot, cook your desired amount of white rice. For cooking in a rice cooker, use a ratio of one cup of water to one cup of rice, and for a pot, use a ratio of two cups of water to one cup of rice. In a pan, fry the sausage links until cooked through and crispy. In another skillet, fry two eggs over-easy style, by cracking them into a nonstick pan and flipping them with a spatula halfway through cooking. Once each element is finished cooking, serve on a large plate and enjoy.

The dish is naturally customizable, so you can sub your favorite breakfast meats and cook the eggs to your preference, whether you like them sunny side up or scrambled. It makes for a big brunch or dinner dish too, so you can load up on savory flavorings like garlic and spice to pair with the buttery sweetness of the Pandesal-style roll. Saweetie skipped the traditional garlic component in the side of rice, so if you want to take the flavors up a notch, fry a few cloves of minced garlic in a pan with oil until golden and crispy. Then, mix the infused oil with your fluffy white rice and use the fried garlic for a crunchy topping.