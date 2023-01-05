Julia Fox Doesn’t Think Her Ex Kanye West Knows Her Full Name

At this point, pretty much everyone knows Julia Fox’s name — except maybe Kanye West. During a Jan. 4 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Fox opened up (slightly) about her brief relationship with the rapper, and the soundbites from her conversation with Cohen are pretty hilarious.

“We were literally together for like a minute,” Fox explained to Cohen, per Page Six. (They dated for about a month from January to February 2022.) “I don’t think he even knows my full name or anything,” Fox added. She then clarified to Cohen that West probably doesn’t know her middle name — even if her first and last name are famous. Fun side note: In the interview, Fox also explained that she was not West’s “dominatrix,” explaining, “I think he would have liked that, but it just never got there.”

Per Fox’s story, she broke up with West after a month of dating, partially because she knew he had “unresolved issues that he was dealing with.” ICYMI, while they dated, West took to Instagram to vent about his custody arrangement with Kim Kardashian. He also criticized Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance during a January 2021 interview with Hollywood Unlocked.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, where do Fox and West stand now? “I have not talked to Kanye in almost a year,” Fox explained to Cohen. She hasn’t spoken to West’s ex-wife, Kardashian, either. “I have been in the same room as Kim but we’ve never spoken about anything... It was a very big room,” Fox said.

Still, it seems like Fox would welcome that friendship more than a reunion with their mutual ex. In November 2021, Josh Safdie’s muse said that part of the reason she dated West in the first place was to “distract” him and get him off “Kim’s case.” She explained on TikTok, “When I had a fashion line 10 years ago, [the Kardashians] actually bought our clothes and sold them in their stores... I’ve always had, like, a love for Kim especially.”

Yet it sounds like Fox has no hard feelings for West, despite his many controversies. In the same video, Fox explained that she “deeply respect[s] the man as an artist,” adding, “I don’t want to sh*t on that. I don’t want to reduce his whole career to his really bad moments.”