We’re not even halfway through 2025, and Paige DeSorbo has already sold out Radio City Music Hall (twice) during her Giggly Squad podcast tour with co-host Hannah Berner, released the New York Times bestseller How to Giggle (also with Berner), and announced her exit from Summer House after an “unforgettable” seven-season run. Now, DeSorbo is taking on the role of founder — and she’s here to solve your biggest summer wardrobe dilemmas.

For the past two years, she’s been perfecting her elevated loungewear brand, Daphne, down to the size of buttons. The collection includes 12 pieces made for sleeping in, lounging, and running morning errands — in style. “I really intentionally thought, What is the void it’s filling for me? And will it fill a void for the Gigglers?” the 32-year-old tells Elite Daily. “There’s nothing worse than waking up in the morning and you’re like, ‘I just don’t have in my head what I want to put on.’”

After filming Summer House in the Hamptons (and spending quality time in her bed there) for the last seven years, DeSorbo knew the items she was missing. At the top of her list: a versatile poplin pant she could wear to bed, on a coffee run, or over a bathing suit — plus a capri pant for those sweaty, hot days where you don’t want to be sitting on the couch in short shorts. The line also includes matching sets, low-rise shorts, and an oversized tee named after Berner. “There’s something about wearing your pajama shirt out into the world the next day that you feel like you have a secret that no one else knows,” she says. “And I love that.”

The ready-to-lounge line launches on June 10, and DeSorbo already has a dream celeb customer in mind: “Victoria Beckham in the pale pink poplin pants running around London. I would simply pass away.”

Below, DeSorbo shares her sleep must-haves, her thoughts on the term “bed rotting,” and what it was really like to share beds with Ciara Miller and Hannah Berner on Summer House.

Elite Daily: What’s your favorite time of day to be in bed?

Paige DeSorbo: One of my favorite things is when I wake up super early, but I don’t have to be anywhere. So if I’m up at 6 a.m. and I’m in my bed and the sun is coming in, I’m thinking about going into the kitchen and making my iced coffee. I feel like your whole life, your parents say, “One day you’re going to want to wake up early,” and you’re like, “It literally could never be me.” But I love it. And now that I have a cat who comes in at 6:30 nuzzling with me, I’m like, this is my dream life.

If you want to call me a name, I need to take that name, reclaim it, and then make money off of it

ED: Honestly, waking up early is such a life hack.

PD: No one’s looking for you. If you fall back to sleep — who doesn’t hate a morning nap? I love a morning nap.

ED: How do you feel about the term “bed rotting”?

PD: It’s funny. I have been given a lot of names by the Bravo fans, and one of my favorite things about me is that I will lean into it. If you want to call me a name, I need to take that name, reclaim it, and then make money off of it. And so, I think when I first started getting called “lazy” on Summer House, I was devastated.

Because it’s like, I’ve never been called lazy in my life. I’ve always been working. And so I was actually really upset about it. And then I was like, wait a minute. My personality is revenge — I’ll take “bed rotting” and “bed bug” and really do something with it.

ED: Oh, I love that.

PD: It really was the fans. Thank the fans.

There have been times where I’ve been in the same bed with Hannah and I’ve been like, Is she dead?

ED: What are your essentials for a good bed hang?

PD: I am Grandpa Joe from Willy Wonka. I love a bed tray. If you’re an elite bed rotter, you have a bed tray. I’ve had a tray since I was a little kid. I remember it being my birthday and my mom bringing breakfast to me in bed on a tray. I’ve always been a bed tray girl.

And then, I have an adjustable base bed. This is actually so embarrassing — I truly am 85 years old. Sometimes, it looks like a hospital bed, and it vibrates. It is just the best thing ever. And I’ll never not have an adjustable base bed. On my night side table is an LED face mask, castor oil, and magnesium. Anything you could need for a bedtime routine, I have it on my night side table.

ED: What are your must-haves when you’re ready to fall sleep?

PD: I have a Hatch, which I love. It’s changed my life. I sometimes fall asleep to TV. I literally just started Love Island — I’m over the moon. I also need it to be dark and cold, obviously.

ED: Tell me about sharing beds with Ciara and Hannah on Summer House. Are you sleep-compatible with them?

PD: You know, what’s funny is, in my seven years on Summer House, I think I am the only person who has never had her own room. I think one summer I tried to have my own room, and they were like, “No, you’re our biggest gossiper. We’re going to need you in the morning.” So that’s my role. I was a good soldier with that.

Ciara and Hannah are both equally the easiest people to sleep with. There have been times where I’ve been in the same bed with Hannah and I’ve been like, Is she dead? Because she just doesn’t move. I don’t think people know this about Hannah, but she doesn’t use a pillow. Face to mattress. I don’t know how her neck is not messed up. But it’s very jarring when you roll over in the middle of the night, you see her pillow-less and that’s her choice.

Ciara, an angel to sleep with. Truly, she does not move. And she’s so dainty and quiet. And I always would make the joke with her that she definitely took ballet as a child, because if she gets up in the middle of the night, she’s a mouse. You’d never hear her. She’s a ballerina.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.