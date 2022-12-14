The automotive-themed promo for Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race may be a return to the show’s roots, but the season itself is already full of wild, unprecedented changes. The new installment will feature the series’ largest cast of queens ever, with 16 contestants all racing toward the finish line. As if that wasn’t enough, there’s also a network change, a twin twist, an already established drag icon, and of course, some A-list guest judges to keep the race extra interesting. Ready to start your engines? Here’s everything to know about RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15, including its stacked cast and fast-approaching premiere date.

It’s no secret Drag Race has come a long way since its 2009 beginnings on Logo. Thirteen years and hundreds of launched drag careers later, the reality competition is a bonafide global phenomenon, with an ever-multiplying number of international spinoffs spreading the power of drag across the world. But the tentpole U.S. series still sets the standard, and Season 15 is going to be bigger than ever. The 16-queen cast was announced on Dec. 13 with a supersized Ruveal video complete with individual “Meet the Queens” interviews.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Trailer

Drag Race fans have plenty of pre-season content to enjoy before the race officially begins. The series released over an hour of footage to introduce the Season 15 queens, including trailers, catwalks, and individual interviews. Some notable contestants include Sugar and Spice, twin drag queens with a massive TikTok following, and Sasha Colby, a legendary Miss Continental winner and drag mother of Season 14’s Kerri Colby.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Guest Judges

Drag Race is keeping its tradition of kicking off new seasons with a pop superstar as a guest judge alive. For Season 15, Ariana Grande will sit at the judge’s panel during the season premiere. A well-known Drag Race superfan, Grande is taking her second turn as a Drag Race judge, after previously appearing on Season 7.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Cast Instagrams

Want to start sizing up the queens before Season 15 kicks off? Here’s where you can find them:

Amethyst (West Hartford, Connecticut)

Anetra (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Aura Mayari (Nashville, Tennessee)

Irene Dubois (Seattle, Washington)

Jax (Queens, New York)

Loosey LaDuca (Ansonia, Connecticut)

Luxx Noir London (East Orange, New Jersey)

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx (Miami, Florida)

Marcia Marcia Marcia (New York, New York)

Mistress Isabelle Brooks (Houston, Texas)

Princess Poppy (San Francisco, California)

Robin Fierce (Hartford, Connecticut)

Salina EsTitties (Los Angeles, California)

Sasha Colby (Los Angeles, California)

Spice (Los Angeles, California)

Sugar (Los Angeles, California)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Release Date

Once again, Drag Race is jumping networks. Season 15 will air Friday nights on MTV. Don’t miss the season premiere when it airs Friday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. ET