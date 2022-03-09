Drag Race Fans Are So Split Over This UK Vs. The World Finale Fight

Drag Race’s experimental new international All Stars season stirred up a lot of drama online, as some truly unexpected eliminations left fans shocked week after week. So, of course, there was going to be a lot of tension when the cast of queens reunited for the grand finale, and one particular heated moment took things to another level. After Jimbo and Pangina’s Drag Race UK vs. the World fight, tweets flooded social media as fans reacted to the polarizing rant. Some viewers were living for Jimbo’s harsh shade, while others found the outburst to be disappointing and uncalled for.

The animosity between Jimbo and Pangina Heals goes back to the West End-inspired Rusical challenge, when challenge winner Pangina chose to eliminate Jimbo instead of Jujubee. Fans saw this as a strategic play, since Jimbo was a clear frontrunner up to that point, while Juju was floundering. However, when the queens all reunited in the finale episode, Pangina clarified that she chose to eliminate Jimbo because she truly felt she did the worst in the challenge, which seemed to be a fair assessment given Jimbo’s critiques that week.

Jimbo was still clearly feeling hurt by the early elimination, though, and lashed out at Pangina during the reunion. “I laid in bed and I was like, ‘I’m gonna just talk about how sh*tty that stupid outfit was with her damn ponytails and all those stupid ties,’” Jimbo said. “Or ‘I’m gonna talk about how sh*tty she looked in that dumb polka-dot look.’ Or ‘I’m gonna talk about what a stupid b*tch she is.’ But then Ru said, ‘Release to the universe,’ and that’s what I’ve done. So I’m not gonna say those things.”

BBC Three

The brutal read echoed Jimbo memorably going in on Rita Baga during her season of Canada’s Drag Race, and it had most of the room laughing, aside from Pangina. Several viewers shared that they love Jimbo’s read, calling it the best part of the episode.

But others found it to be in poor taste, especially since Pangina received a lot fo ugly, racist hate online for eliminating Jimbo, and called out the Drag Race fandom’s very well-known history with attacking queens of color more than their white counterparts.

While the fight had fans split, it seems to be ancient history for Jimbo and Pangina. The two queens sent each other some love on Twitter after the finale aired.

It sounds like whatever tension was there is now water under the bridge for the two queens, even if it’s still fresh for fans.