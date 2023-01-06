North West Just Helped Kim K Shut Down That Old Taylor Swift Feud

Kim Kardashian dancing to Taylor Swift was not on my 2023 bingo card. Seven years after she and her ex-husband, Kanye West, famously feuded with the singer in 2016, the Skims founder proved she’s over the drama by posting a TikTok jamming out to “Shake It Off” with North West.

The duo, who share the joint TikTok account @kimandnorth, are always posting videos dancing to their favorite songs together, but their latest one is the most surprising considering Kim’s complicated history with Taylor. On Thursday, Jan. 5, she and North shared a video performing choreography to a sped-up version of Taylor’s 2014 single while also lip-syncing to the track’s playful lyrics. The two had huge smiles on their faces as they enjoyed the cute moment together.

The video comes 14 years after Kanye first sparked his feud with Taylor by interrupting her acceptance speech for Best Female Video at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. The rapper apologized to Taylor shortly after and the two appeared to have moved on from the drama by posing for photos together at the 2015 Grammys, as well as at the 2015 VMAs. However, Kanye reignited their feud in 2016 by dissing Taylor in his controversial track “Famous.”

“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b*tch famous,” he said about Taylor in the song. At the time, both Kim and Kanye said Taylor had approved of the lyrics, but a representative for the singer told GQ that Taylor heard the song “when everyone else did and was humiliated.” That prompted Kim to leak a phone call between Kanye and Taylor in order to try and prove her point.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Naturally, because of everything that happened, fans couldn’t help but be surprised that Kim would do a TikTok dancing to Taylor’s music. “kim and north singing along to shake it off is something i didn't expect to see today,” one person tweeted. “aint no f*cking way kim and north danced and sang along to shake it off,” another person wrote.

Taylor has not responded to Kim and North’s TikTok.