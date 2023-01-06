Heads Up, Swifties: Taylor Might Be At The 2023 Golden Globes

Over the past few months, Taylor Swift has been surprising fans by making last-minute appearances at major awards shows like the VMAs and AMAs. Since she’s nominated for Best Original Song at the upcoming 2023 Golden Globes, fans are wondering whether she could secretly be planning to attend the show. If you’re itching to see Swift back on TV, then here are the chances she’ll be at this year’s Golden Globes.

The awards show will air live on Tuesday, Jan. 10. According to Variety, a number of nominees are expected to attend the event, including Austin Butler, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Michelle Yeoh. On Jan. 5, the publication also reported that “multiple sources” predict Swift is “more than likely” to make an appearance at the Golden Globes. The “All Too Well” singer hasn’t commented on the reports herself, but the fact that she’s nominated for an award means fans shouldn’t rule out a possible appearance from her just yet.

Her song “Carolina,” which was featured in Where The Crawdads Sing, is up for Best Original Song. Other nominees include Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” for Top Gun: Maverick, Alexandre Desplat’s “Ciao Papa” for Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinoccio, and M.M. Keeravani’s “Naatu Naatu” for RRR. It’s Swift’s fourth time being recognized in the category following her nominations for “Safe & Sound,” “Sweeter than Fiction,” and “Beautiful Ghosts.”

Swift has yet to win Best Original Song, but maybe 2023 will be the year she finally takes home the award. After all, “Carolina” has been praised for its poignant sound and lyrics, which perfectly fit the theme for Where The Crawdads Sing. Apart from the Golden Globes, the song has been nominated for the Critics’ Choice Awards, Grammy Awards, and more.

Swift previously surprised fans by attending the 2022 AMAs on Nov. 19. She won a total of six awards that night, including Artist of the Year and Favorite Music Video for her All Too Well: The Short Film. In August, she also unexpectedly appeared at the VMAs in order to announce her 10th studio album, Midnights.