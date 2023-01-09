Apparently, Kylie & Travis Are “Off Again”

Per reports, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back to being platonic co-parents and nothing more. On Jan. 7, a source told Us Weekly that the on-again, off-again couple are officially “off again.” Jenner and Scott, who share two children (Stormi and a son who is not named Wolf), have been linked since 2017, but their relationship hasn’t been exactly drama-free. From cheating rumors to breakups to reunions, Jenner and Scott have gone through a rollercoaster together — and it sounds like they’ve decided to take a step back once more.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” a source told Us Weekly. (Scott seemingly unfollowed Jenner’s friends from the Aspen trip, including Justin Bieber, according to a video circulating on TikTok.) “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents.”

Jenner and Scott have quite the history. They dated from 2017 to 2019, and they welcomed their daughter Stormi on Feb. 1, 2018. In 2019, the couple split up (and Jenner was spotted hanging out with her ex, Tyga). In October 2019, Jenner cleared the air on Twitter, writing, “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority.” They got back together in 2020 and had their son in February 2022. Cheating rumors spread in October 2022 when IG model Rojean Kar claimed she and Scott had an affair — an accusation he later denied, even though she maintained her story.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Following the most recent breakup rumors, Twitter got creative in commenting on the situation, with some fans even guessing who Jenner’s next beau will be. The consensus? Pete Davidson, of course.

Of course, the idea of Jenner and Davidson may have to wait. Neither Jenner nor Scott have commented on the breakup rumors yet, and despite Scott’s unfollowing spree, the duo still follows each other on Instagram.