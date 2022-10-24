Travis Scott is at the center of a rumored cheating scandal, and it’s taking over my FYP. It all started when Instagram model Rojean Kar (Scott’s reported ex) posted an IG Story from the set of one of Scott’s music videos — and things only got messier from there. Later, Kar went further, claiming that Scott had cheated on Kylie Jenner with her. On Oct. 22, Scott addressed the viral cheating rumors on Instagram, but there are still a lot of unknowns.

“It’s a lot of weird sh*t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video,” the rapper wrote on his Instagram Story. “I’m saying this for the last time: I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So, please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.” If only it were that simple. After Scott’s statement, Kar took to her Instagram to clear up a few things — and she called him a liar.

“I’ve been good. I posted whatever f*cking story you guys wanted me to post,” Kar claimed in a video. (Per Cosmopolitan UK, she claimed not to know Scott was at the video shoot in a since-deleted comment.) “Saying you don't know me and you've never once been with me when you've definitely been with me, when f*cking everybody's seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me, come on. Come on, Sir.”

Kar continued, claiming that she and Scott spent Valentine’s Day together. “This Valentine's Day, I saw you. I ran out the door and you had every single girl I know blowing me up, like, ‘Trav's asking for you, come back.’ Are we pretending that didn't happen too? Like, come on. You cheat on that b*tch every single f*cking night. The whole f*cking city sees it,” Kar claimed.

Seemingly responding to her claims, Scott posted a photo from Feb. 14, 2021 on his Instagram Stories. “If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me 🙄🙄🙄🙄,” the rapper captioned a photo of his table on Valentine’s Day, per Us Weekly.

Jenner has stayed quiet on the speculation.